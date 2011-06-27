Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews
Great RELIABLE car that I miss in so many ways
Mine was 4dr automatic trans. Had for 10 years, 135,000 miles. Bought as a commuter car and I give it 5 stars for that purpose. Fit and finish not so great; and cheesy design cues like the body cladding, chrome hub caps, and spoiler weren't necessary. But this car ran like a champ. No fluid or oil leaks EVER and timing CHAIN never failed. Mileage was solid 30's in mixed driving (high 20's with a/c on). Any maintenance was very simple and inexpensive. Tires cheap to replace due to small size. Finally sold it b/c P0440 evap code came up and I decided to put money towards a small SUV (I'm very outdoorsy). Great Corolla alternative.
Love this car
Bought car new in 2002 because I liked the body style and color. Drove car liked way it handled. Never had problems just regular maintenance. Just had to replace brake hose car has 189,000 miles I put all those miles on it. Has a surface rust spot about size of silver dollar. Always take pride in my cars and take good care of them. Just sorry not able to get a new one. When I have to trade this one in. Already have a buyer waiting.
Not a bad car
I bought this sunfire with only 16,000 miles on it and I still have it now at 133,000. I trust this car to get me where I want to go and have had no problems with it what so ever. Yes it could be more comfortable, but the lack of comfort should be expected in this type of small car. The paint is still intact and gets great fuel mileage, 30 on the highway! My daughter wants this car as soon as I get a new one. Again, no problems so far.
fine daily driver
i've had this car for 7 years now. the only things i've had to fix that aren't considered regular maintenance are; the wire lead to the A/C compressor (stock one is too short and loses connection, wire extension can be purchased from a dealer for pretty cheap), both window motors, and an ABS connector. other than that, the car has been very reliable. i drive it daily here in the hot texas weather. it's not quite as comfortable as my old Mazda MX-6 but a suitable choice for the 1.5 hr round trip for work every day.
A Reliable Cheap Car
This car has been more than dependable. It has held up through 3 teenagers, a papaer route, pizza delievery, and everything in between. My only complain is the suspension. It just isn't right. it edge wears tires like no other and there is nothing you can do. The Strut bearings go bad super fast, but the ball joints and tie rod ends hold up. Very Dependable. it has never left me stranded. I have has the car a long time, and it has 135k on it, still runs like a champ. been child abused, and killed with miles, hardly ever maintenance it, and its still a good car. For the price, you almost can't beat it, other than insurance. Sport Coupe. I Recommend this car to anyone needing a cheap ride.
Related Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire info
