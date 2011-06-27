Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

Great RELIABLE car that I miss in so many ways moed88 , 07/13/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Mine was 4dr automatic trans. Had for 10 years, 135,000 miles. Bought as a commuter car and I give it 5 stars for that purpose. Fit and finish not so great; and cheesy design cues like the body cladding, chrome hub caps, and spoiler weren't necessary. But this car ran like a champ. No fluid or oil leaks EVER and timing CHAIN never failed. Mileage was solid 30's in mixed driving (high 20's with a/c on). Any maintenance was very simple and inexpensive. Tires cheap to replace due to small size. Finally sold it b/c P0440 evap code came up and I decided to put money towards a small SUV (I'm very outdoorsy). Great Corolla alternative. Report Abuse

Love this car Connie , 10/15/2015 SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought car new in 2002 because I liked the body style and color. Drove car liked way it handled. Never had problems just regular maintenance. Just had to replace brake hose car has 189,000 miles I put all those miles on it. Has a surface rust spot about size of silver dollar. Always take pride in my cars and take good care of them. Just sorry not able to get a new one. When I have to trade this one in. Already have a buyer waiting. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not a bad car therover , 07/31/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this sunfire with only 16,000 miles on it and I still have it now at 133,000. I trust this car to get me where I want to go and have had no problems with it what so ever. Yes it could be more comfortable, but the lack of comfort should be expected in this type of small car. The paint is still intact and gets great fuel mileage, 30 on the highway! My daughter wants this car as soon as I get a new one. Again, no problems so far.

fine daily driver budneff67 , 10/20/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i've had this car for 7 years now. the only things i've had to fix that aren't considered regular maintenance are; the wire lead to the A/C compressor (stock one is too short and loses connection, wire extension can be purchased from a dealer for pretty cheap), both window motors, and an ABS connector. other than that, the car has been very reliable. i drive it daily here in the hot texas weather. it's not quite as comfortable as my old Mazda MX-6 but a suitable choice for the 1.5 hr round trip for work every day.