Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Firebird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,855
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,855
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,855
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,855
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Height52 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Length193.4 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,855
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
