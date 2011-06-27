  1. Home
Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34 cu.ft.
Length195.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
