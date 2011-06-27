Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

Plymouth voyager LE igstooge , 05/11/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great room. With the seats removed fits a full sized refrigerator and the hatch closes. With all seats carries 7 people. Excellent ac. Radio is finicky eith chryslers, you have to leave it on or it is hard to turn on after 60000 miles. I had a head gasket replaced at 32000 (? a fluke) now has 135000 and runs as strong as when brand new. Report Abuse

Plymouth voyager plt , 06/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Suspensions too loose, rigid rear axle should be converted into independent suspensions

1992 Ply. Voyager 2.5L jean_valjean2 , 07/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle, mine has over 155,000 miles and it still runs like the day it was built. Surprising fuel mileage for its size. Good for those who want a safe, reliable vehicle. Excellent performance in snow.

Good Vehicle jk from BH/SJ Mich , 12/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought brand new and in over 10 years and 100k miles, have had no major problems w/it. Has been a solid performer and would consider Dodge/Chrysler models again for mini- van.