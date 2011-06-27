Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Consumer Reviews

plymouth steven , 08/18/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A lot of mecanics don't like these cars just because they are MOPAR and are cheep to fix, they say they have electrical problims but it is easy to fix. It is mostly the wire close to the battery that burns into that causes the backup lights ceiling light, a/c / heater fan, and the back glass defogger to not work but it is easy to replace. Some say the transmissions are poor but they just don't know how to work on this. It is simply a $120 dollar fix of the two fromt axles with u joints replace those every 100,000 miles the car will run forever. I hope this helps a Plymouth owner with these problems oh and if it sputters and doesn't want to start buy a new distributor. I figured this out and I'm only 21 years old. Report Abuse

My '92 Acclaim ross , 11/18/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Ok so I don't how you other guys are driving your cars but my '92 Plymouth Acclaim (with 2.5L inline 4) averages nearly 35 mpg on the highway even during winter. It has about two hundred and sixty thousand kilometers on it and its still running strong Report Abuse

Best car I ever had even bet my honda accord JK , 08/17/2015 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car. It drives nicely, runs smooth and has had little if any repairs. I purchased car with 40K miles and I've put 100K on it with no problems. Gets about 35mpg highway with 50/50 oil, and 22 combo in town/hwy. I switched to a 50/50 blend slowly, and wow!!! I think I could race a corvette if I had the mind to. Anyway, great car Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable, yet not the funnest car davyflave , 01/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful In the 2 years I owned this car (2000- 2002), the only problems I had were having to replace brake pads, and having to replace a rusted out exhaust pipe. Also, there was a bit of oil leakage, but not where pressure was needed, so it didn't affect performance. Even at 10 years, I could still out-accelerate most people on the road, and getting on highway entrance ramps were a snap. The powerful V6 engine catapulted me on demand, and the brakes worked excellently, but unfortunately not excellently enough to save itself two days ago. NOTE: The engine in my model had been rebuilt at around 100,000 miles. Report Abuse