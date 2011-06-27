  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  4. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Brougham Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Ninety-Eight
Overview
See Ninety-Eight Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.3 in.
Curb weight3369 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Glamour Metallic
  • Light Antelope Glamour
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Glamour
  • Pastel Slate Gray
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
See Ninety-Eight Inventory

Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Brougham info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles