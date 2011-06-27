  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Consumer Reviews

5(56%)4(44%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Awesome first Car

mancheskia, 11/29/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This was my first car that I owned when I got my license. Gas mileage was great 28 mpg hwy with a V6 and about 16 city for a 1996 I would consider that very good especially since car these day aren't getting much better mileage if they are at all better in the same class. Car was very comfortable and reliability wasn't much of an issue until I had about 200,000 miles on the car.

Love this car

brminder, 03/31/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought it with 112000 miles on it, doesn't burn any oil, gets about 30 on the highway, 22-25 in town, lots of power, quiet, smooth ride. It's just a great car.

Fun to drive.

Dave, 04/11/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Olds Eighty-eight is a great highway car! It is very stable at high speeds, has good acceleration, is comfortable, and has acceptable gas mileage considering the horsepower. Like all sporty cars, this is not the most maintenance-free I've owned. That is not to say it left me stranded on the side of the road, it just needed attention periodically; lots of little things quit working properly. Overall a good second car, and a great family vacation car.

Long live the 88

jks, 06/08/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 160,000 miles on it, it now has 190,000 and is still going strong. It leaks a little oil but burns none. I have never have to add any between oil changes (3,000mi.). It is very quick for a big car with a V6 engnie. It has a very comfortable ride. Its body roll is a bit much in a hard corner but then it's not a sports car. It has been very reliable.

Too Soon Gone but Not Forgotten

Edward L. Kowalski, 06/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I like the car, used it mostly for work as a salesman. Didn't have a lot of problems over the years. I'd buy another if they were still being made. Probably should have purchased a new one prior to it's phase out but could not justify selling a perfectly good automobile.

