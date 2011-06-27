  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
