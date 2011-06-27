Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero Consumer Reviews

Alero's are really death traps sherri bett , 05/19/2010 11 of 14 people found this review helpful I would have my brake pedal go to the floor with no warning. Once this happened I quickly released the pedal and then the pedal worked. Except one time. I was going down a steep hill, and when I put my foot on my brake pedal, I felt NOTHING! Talk about having my heart fall into my stomach, it scared me to death!! I pushed harder and harder on my brake pedal but nothing happened, and when it hit the floor, my life flashed in front of my eyes! I pushed and pumped my brake pedal but nothing happened, my brakes were failing!! I just went into shock when I touched my brake and felt nothing. I was almost at the guard rail, I pumped them one more time and they finally came back and I didn't die Report Abuse

Owner A , 07/27/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 1999 Oldsmobile Alero has 102,000 miles and the motor is gone. I had to replace the wheel barings 2 times in the 4 years that I've had it. The power windows not very reliable and are very expensive to fix. Basicly, every 6 months there was something wrong with it. I fell in love with the car the first time I saw it. It's very fun to drive. Report Abuse

Alero's are death traps Sherri Bett , 06/16/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My brake pedal went to the floor a lot and I almost got seriously hurt in 2000 with this thing. The mechanics kept fixing the brakes and a month later I'd be back at the shop. Report Abuse

Great car! Mich72 , 06/27/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my Alero since 1999. I have NEVER had any major problems with my car. I have taken it in regularly for the maintenance and oil changes. My warranty just expired last year and the only things that I have had to replace is the motor for the power window. I would highly reccomend this car to anyone. Too bad they do not make them anymore! Report Abuse