Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero Consumer Reviews
Alero's are really death traps
I would have my brake pedal go to the floor with no warning. Once this happened I quickly released the pedal and then the pedal worked. Except one time. I was going down a steep hill, and when I put my foot on my brake pedal, I felt NOTHING! Talk about having my heart fall into my stomach, it scared me to death!! I pushed harder and harder on my brake pedal but nothing happened, and when it hit the floor, my life flashed in front of my eyes! I pushed and pumped my brake pedal but nothing happened, my brakes were failing!! I just went into shock when I touched my brake and felt nothing. I was almost at the guard rail, I pumped them one more time and they finally came back and I didn't die
Owner
My 1999 Oldsmobile Alero has 102,000 miles and the motor is gone. I had to replace the wheel barings 2 times in the 4 years that I've had it. The power windows not very reliable and are very expensive to fix. Basicly, every 6 months there was something wrong with it. I fell in love with the car the first time I saw it. It's very fun to drive.
Alero's are death traps
My brake pedal went to the floor a lot and I almost got seriously hurt in 2000 with this thing. The mechanics kept fixing the brakes and a month later I'd be back at the shop.
Great car!
I have owned my Alero since 1999. I have NEVER had any major problems with my car. I have taken it in regularly for the maintenance and oil changes. My warranty just expired last year and the only things that I have had to replace is the motor for the power window. I would highly reccomend this car to anyone. Too bad they do not make them anymore!
One of my favorites
This is my 80 mi. RT commuter. Bought as a GX coupe with 33k on the clock from a GM dealer, 4 Cyl. 2.4L LD9 engine, auto trans, manual windows, a/c. Sporty handling, good acceleration. Great Delco audio system. Since I've had it, replaced front wheel bearings, brake pads, brake rotors (these seem to warp easy), water pump, alternator. Be sure you keep the oil topped off on these; I switched to 10W-30 when the mileage was getting up there (it was starting to use a lot of 5W-30). Use a better quality oil filter on these also. Only electrical issue I've had involved the instrument cluster and the vent fan; it used to cut in and out randomly in wet weather. Now getting ready to put it to pasture; it's now got cancer behind the doors and 241,000 on it. (It still has the original spark plugs in it!)
Sponsored cars related to the Alero
Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner