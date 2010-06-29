Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

As a battery-electric vehicle with modest range, our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf will always be among the last choices for a trip of any significant distance. It's an ideal commuter, though, and continues to serve well in that capacity. We added roughly 1,000 miles of around-town use in November.

It's worth noting that a longer-range Nissan Leaf will soon be available. Whether this new version's inevitable higher price sours the Leaf's value proposition is something we're keen to watch. After all, a Leaf has an economy-car vibe.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our Leaf is on a roll. Over the past few months, its efficiency has steadily improved. Its lifetime consumption was sweetened by yet another 0.2 kWh compared to last month, now averaging 29.8 kWh/100 miles.

This improvement is actually even more significant than it appears. As miles accumulate, improving the average becomes that much more difficult. Think of adding a cup of water to a mostly full swimming pool versus adding it to a flask. The pool's level won't significantly change, but the flask's will.

We suspect that recent cooler ambient temperatures require less A/C use, improving efficiency. This trend might cease in December and January if the Leaf's cabin heater gets a workout instead. We'll see.

Average lifetime consumption: 29.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (113.2 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 129.8 miles

Current odometer: 7,039 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

