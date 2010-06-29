Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for November 2018
by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer
Where Did We Drive It?
As a battery-electric vehicle with modest range, our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf will always be among the last choices for a trip of any significant distance. It's an ideal commuter, though, and continues to serve well in that capacity. We added roughly 1,000 miles of around-town use in November.
It's worth noting that a longer-range Nissan Leaf will soon be available. Whether this new version's inevitable higher price sours the Leaf's value proposition is something we're keen to watch. After all, a Leaf has an economy-car vibe.
What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?
Our Leaf is on a roll. Over the past few months, its efficiency has steadily improved. Its lifetime consumption was sweetened by yet another 0.2 kWh compared to last month, now averaging 29.8 kWh/100 miles.
This improvement is actually even more significant than it appears. As miles accumulate, improving the average becomes that much more difficult. Think of adding a cup of water to a mostly full swimming pool versus adding it to a flask. The pool's level won't significantly change, but the flask's will.
We suspect that recent cooler ambient temperatures require less A/C use, improving efficiency. This trend might cease in December and January if the Leaf's cabin heater gets a workout instead. We'll see.
Average lifetime consumption: 29.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (113.2 miles per gallon equivalent)
EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)
Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)
Best range: 129.8 miles
Current odometer: 7,039 miles
Maintenance and Upkeep
None.
Logbook Highlights
MPG
"I don't have a 240-volt outlet at home, so when I have the Leaf, I'm a regular at the sole ChargePoint DC outlet in my area. It's located next to the service entrance of a local Honda dealer, funny enough. I try to arrive late at night when no one's around — no plug-in Claritys to contend with — and the Leaf charges to about 85 percent in an hour.
"It's been a pretty good solution but not without a hiccup. On a recent Saturday night, I rolled up with a 3 percent battery charge and fewer than 10 miles remaining. I wasn't worried since the fast charger was on my way home, and I knew I could make it.
"But when I swiped the ChargePoint card, the charger wouldn't authorize or initiate charging. I called the customer support number and spoke with a gentleman who tried to reboot the machine remotely. It didn't appear to work. I resigned myself to using the slower Level 2 charger nearby, if only for enough juice to get home and back to the fast charger the next morning.
"For good measure, I tried the fast charger once more. This time it authorized my card and fired up with its telltale whine. I connected and settled in for what I thought would be 45 minutes of charging. Ten minutes later, the machine kicked off and charging stopped. The LCD display read 'Machine Disabled.'
"The Leaf was on the plug long enough to load up with a 15 percent battery charge (27 miles). I ended up adding a bit more charge while bumming around at the mall the next day, then later that evening topping up again at the now-working fast charger.
"The lesson: Patience and flexibility are key when you're trying to charge out in the wilderness. Financial resources also help: Each fast-charge session at this station is $10 whether you stick around for a full charge or not. Oh, and the ChargePoint customer service people were good enough to refund our cost for the malfunction session." — Dan Frio, reviews editor
Miscellaneous
"The Leaf is the first EV that I really enjoy driving and the first EV I reach for when it's available. The Bolt was cool at first, but the seats are terrible, and the interior feels like a Tupperware bomb. I still like the way the Bolt moves away from a traffic signal, and the range is very useful. But I still pass it over when most other cars are available. It also has a habit of stranding us. The Model S? Please. Fast and fun, but I'd rather drive a car that works." — Dan Frio