2019 Nissan Armada SUV
What’s new
- Forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control are now standard
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior is appealing
- Smooth V8 engine delivers ample power
- Quiet interior at highway speeds
- Many standard and optional safety features
- No getting around the V8's poor fuel economy
- Infotainment system is dated and lacks Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
- Third-row seating isn't particularly spacious
- Hard to lift items into the cargo area
Which Armada does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Nissan Armada competes well against other full-size SUVs in its class. Like the others, it has a strong engine that is well-suited for towing duties and enough four-wheel-drive capability to get you and your family off the beaten path with confidence.
We give the Armada high marks for its refined interior. The cabin is a comfortable space that benefits from elements shared with its upmarket Infiniti QX80 cousin. Points are also awarded for the Armada's generous cargo capacity and ride quality that is more agreeable than its truck-based underpinnings would suggest.
Unfortunately, the Armada's V8 is one of the least efficient among its SUV competitors. Additionally, the infotainment system is behind the times and the third row of seats isn't quite as spacious as some of its rivals. Those rivals include the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe and related GMC Yukon, with our vote going to the newer Ford Expedition. Overall, however, the Armada has enough positive qualities to warrant consideration.
2019 Nissan Armada models
The 2019 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that seats eight passengers. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the SL and Platinum trims and reduce seating to seven. All Armada trims use a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The Armada's trim levels start at the SV, move up to the midgrade SL, and finish with the nearly fully loaded Platinum.
The standard SV trim starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, side steps, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tow hitch receiver, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a reclining second-row bench split seat, and a 60/40-split third-row seat.
Tech features include Bluetooth, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, two USB media inputs, and two USB charge-only ports. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a new system that alerts you to check the rear seats for passengers.
The optional Driver package adds a power liftgate, foglights, a power-adjustable third-row seat, an auto-dimming mirror, a universal garage door opener and a trailering package.
The SL trim level includes the Driver package items plus 20-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine start, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, leather door trim, a 120-volt power outlet, and an enhanced 360-degree top-down parking camera with moving-object detection and warning.
The SL's optional Premium package adds a sunroof, forward and rearward emergency automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You can also get a Captain's Seat package that replaces the second-row bench seats with two bucket seats and a center console with a padded armrest.
The range-topping Platinum adds the SL's Premium package along with unique 20-inch wheels, rear step lighting, a windshield wiper de-icer, speed-sensitive steering (which requires less effort at low speeds), heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, an upgraded rearview mirror that can display a constant video feed from the rearview camera, and lane keeping assist with blind-spot intervention.
Exclusive to the Platinum trim is the Platinum Reserve package that adds special exterior trim and two-tone leather upholstery.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.5
The drive experience is a mixed bag. The V8 engine makes plenty of power and sounds fantastic, and the seven-speed transmission delivers that power smoothly and predictably. The brakes are suitably strong and bring the Armada to a smooth stop.
Alas, straight-line performance is all the Armada does well. The steering doesn't give you a good feel for how much you're turning; driver focus is required. The Armada leans and wallows in corners more than we'd like, too. While we don't expect a big SUV like this to be sporty, other rivals do a better job of conveying a sense of precision and handling stability.
Comfort7.0
The Armada's main claim to fame here is the utter quietness with which it goes about its business. It's hushed inside unless you floor the throttle. At this point, you hear the V8 roar to life, but it's a strong, high-quality V8 sound that's pleasant and impressive without being overbearing. Roll off the throttle and it fades back into the background.
But we're not nearly as enthusiastic about the seats. They look comfortable, but the lower cushions are overly hard and flat, which isn't what you want on a long road trip. The ride quality too is disappointing. The suspension tuning is overly soft, so the Armada pitches around a lot when you maneuver. It does a poor job of smoothing out big bumps too.
Interior7.0
The Armada isn't as big on the inside as the outside suggests. The front seats offer decent room, but the back seats feel cramped in legroom and toe room if anyone tall is up front. It's especially bad because the second row does not slide. The third row is OK but realistically best suited for kids.
This Nissan is a tall SUV, and the side steps, generous door openings and grab handles come in handy for stepping in. Once inside, you'll find a high driving position that may not be as customizable as you might like. The controls are familiar but in a decade-old kind of way that could stand an update. Visibility, on the other hand, is mostly excellent thanks to the Armada's large windows.
Utility7.5
Towing is where the Armada shines brightest thanks to a standard rear air suspension, pre-installed wiring, and a strong V8 that supports an 8,500-pound tow rating. The Armada also excels when it comes to in-cabin storage for personal items thanks to a generous glovebox, a big center console and abundant cupholders. It's easy to fit child safety seats in the second row, but the third row isn't set up nearly as well.
The Armada's main cargo hold prevents it from earning a higher score. The space is generous, but the load floor is high and the rear bumper gets in your way when you try to reach in to grab anything. Also, the load floor isn't completely flat because the second-row center armrest sticks up like an island when you fold the seats down.
Technology6.0
The Armada is in serious need of an infotainment system transplant. The screen has coarse graphics, the controls and menus are hard to comprehend, and it's hard to sort through your music library. Good luck finding a specific podcast episode, for example. Map data isn't easily upgraded either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is absent, which would fix many of these ills.
The news is much better when it comes to driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking are standard on all models. And the Platinum also comes with standard lane keeping assistance, ProPilot Assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention, a 360-degree camera, and more.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This review is for the 2019 Nissan Armada Platinum 4x4. We put our first 750 miles on it including a road trip and some city driving and we like just about every aspect so far. I'll be happy to modify or add to the review as needed in the future. We drove a rental 2018 Armada SL with the Premium package for 1 week before purchasing our Armada and we immediately fell in love with it! The 2019 Platinum essentially has just about every bell and whistle that you could want. I agree with some reviews that say that the tech is outdated, but it's a comfortable ride with tons of safety features and while I wouldn't classify it as a luxury SUV like it's QX80 cousin, I honestly don't feel the need to upgrade. Quite to the contrary, I actually wonder why Nissan makes the Armada so nice to rival the QX80! The tech that the Armada offers is decent. You can Bluetooth connect any phone. I have Samsung, the wife has Apple, and we can both use our phones with the Armada - phone calls, music, Nissan Connect, receiving texts, etc, all work just fine. That being said, it does not have either Apple or Android Auto that other SUVs offer, which is weird since other Nissan models have it, but oh well - that's not a deal breaker for us. Lots of power sources are found throughout the interior along with a well organized cockpit that is logical, functional, and works. The manual claims 5 x USB ports, but I personally have only found 4; 2 in the front and 2 in the middle row. They are functional ports in that they obviously charge your devices, but also connect to either the sound system or entertainment system. So not only can you use you iPhone like an iPod, but you can play a movie from the back port to display on the entertainment system. Speaking of which, the TV/entertainment system is nice, but different for us since we are coming from a Honda Odyssey mini van with the centralized screen. Nissan has the built in the head rest screens (built into the rear of the driver and front passenger head rests), but our 4 year old has had no issues watching movies from the 3rd row. Another nice feature is that if the vehicle is in park with the parking break engaged, then the front control panel acts as a 3rd screen if you want to watch a movie up front. The sound system is nice and the thermostat holds and controls the temperature well. The lighting is good for night trips, too, although we haven't found a way to light the 3rd row just yet. I actually like the adaptive cruise control and other driver aids - so far, they have worked well for us. Lane keeping assist can be overbearing at times, but it's easy to disable if you don't like it (I left it on). The blind spot warning and intervention works well and the cameras offer true dimensions. The interior is very spacious - save for the 3rd row. I'm 6'2" and can fit back there, but I wouldn't want to go more than an hour in the back. The seats are very comfortable and provide great back support. I usually fidget on long road trips and have to take stretch breaks, but I arrived fresh and relaxed after 350 miles. We have found the Armada to be a very responsive SUV. I only mention this because several reviews have stated that the steering feels dead or "can't find center." For us, it handles better than you would expect a big SUV to handle. It turns sharply and handles well and thanks to the V8, you most certainly can get up and go if needed. City and highway driving are nice thanks to the high ride with excellent lines of sight. The only blind spots I have issues with are the right front and rear bumper regions - and thanks to the bird's eye view, safety cameras, large mirrors, and warning systems, this really isn't an issue. It offers a smooth, level ride despite any turns or potholes encountered. My only concerns so far are the bad fuel economy and lack of luggage space with all 3 rows in use. With respect to the fuel economy, it's a 3 ton SUV with a large V8, so expect it to be bad. We've averaged about 14 mpg mixed with city and highway driving. We have found that true city stop and go driving gets in the 10-12 mpg range and highway driving gets in the 16-19 mpg range. With the middle row Captain's Chairs installed, there is actually a fair amount of internal storage space in the cabin, but the back luggage area will barely fit 2 full size suit cases unless the 3rd row seats are straight 90 degrees. I'm offering 5 stars for comfort, style, ride, and features. Fuel economy could be improved, but it is what it is. The same can be said about the luggage space. It remains to be seen if the maintenance schedule and cycle is overbearing or not - I guess Nissan recommends oil and filter change every 5k miles. Overall, it's a great SUV and we have enjoyed every mile so far. We definitely recommend it!!!
We bought our 2019 Armada Platinum about a month ago. This is our 2nd Armada. We’ve racked up about 800 miles so far and it’s everything we hoped it would be. Comfortable, quiet ride. Very roomy. Kids love the captains chairs in the back as well as the DVD player. I keep hearing folks talk about the gas mileage, what do you expect when you buy a beast. You can’t have everything. Go buy a Prius and sit on top of each other. We are very pleased with our purchase.
I have rented Armada's many times and always enjoyed driving them. So much so, that i finally bought one. I cannot think of a car that rides better than this vehicle, and my other car is a Lexus, and i will drive this one any day over that vehicle. Smooth, quiet, and powerful.
I traded my 12 Expedition as it was time for an upgrade. I was disappointed this did not have CarPlay but proceeded anyway. Overall - this is a lot of fun to drive. Sight lines are great. Lots of low end torque rides smooth and quiet. I have one annoying rattle near the shifter/AV console that I cannot figure out. Less than 500 miles on it thus far so I think it’ll be going in for a look. I have yet to tow anything with it but based on its HP and tranny, it will pull my 3,500 lb boat around fine. My 7 yr old Ford pulled it around fine with it as well.
Features & Specs
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$63,330
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$60,330
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SL 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$51,900
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SL 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$54,900
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Armada safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- The Armada's size and width make for reduced side and rear visibility. This feature helps compensate. Standard on Platinum; optional on SL.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Armada can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Around-View Monitor
- Four cameras display a 360-degree bird's-eye image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. It's standard on SL and Platinum.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
Nissan Armada vs. the competition
Nissan Armada vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is over a foot longer than the Armada and, despite its size, it's surprisingly maneuverable. That size is particularly noticeable inside, where passengers are treated to a wealth of space. We're also fans of the Expedition's powerful turbocharged V6 engine that returns better fuel economy than the Nissan. The Ford is quite a bit newer, too, which gives it a tech advantage over Nissan's aging infotainment system.
Nissan Armada vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
Both the Nissan Armada and the Chevy Tahoe get strong marks for their powerful V8 engines that benefit towing capabilities. The Tahoe gets the fuel economy edge with its base engine and also offers an even more powerful 6.2-liter upgrade. We deduct points from the Tahoe for its challenging maneuverability, high cargo floor, and delayed engine and brake responses.
Nissan Armada vs. GMC Yukon
The Yukon is GMC's version of the Chevy Tahoe but with a bit more upmarket appeal. As a result, it shares many of the same strengths and weaknesses. The added features of the Yukon drop its fuel economy estimates to just barely better than the Nissan Armada's, with similarly powerful V8 performance and towing capabilities. Like the Tahoe, the Yukon is handicapped by its lack of maneuverability, high cargo floor and delayed driving dynamic responses.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Armada a good car?
Is the Nissan Armada reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Armada a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Armada?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Armada is the 2019 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,100.
Other versions include:
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $63,330
- Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $60,330
- SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $51,900
- SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $54,900
- SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $47,100
- SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $50,100
What are the different models of Nissan Armada?
More about the 2019 Nissan Armada
Crossovers might rule the SUV school, but a market still thrives for old-school full-size SUVs such as the 2019 Nissan Armada. The Armada is a comfortable and surprisingly luxurious alternative for those who need an SUV that can tow trailers and toys or claw its way over rough terrain en route to outdoor adventure.
The first-gen Armada was built off the bones of Nissan's full-size Titan pickup, but this second-gen model is a different breed. Like its posh sibling, the Infiniti QX80, the Armada is based on the Nissan Patrol, an accomplished off-road SUV that has sold in markets outside of the United States for many years. Built with body-on-frame construction for maximum ruggedness, the Armada features seating for up to eight and a powerful V8 engine.
Changes are minor for the 2019 model and include a new safety feature that alerts you to the possibility that you might be forgetting a passenger in the rear seats. Forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control are also now standard across all trim levels.
In terms of its engine, the Armada speaks softly but carries a big stick — a brawny 5.6-liter V8 that produces 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, which can be paired with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case. The Armada can tow up to 8,500 pounds, more than most small pickup trucks, but the engine is thirsty. The EPA estimates you'll get 15 mpg combined with four-wheel drive.
Surprisingly, the interior differences between the Nissan Armada and the Infiniti QX80 are just about negligible. And make no mistake, the ambiance and materials quality are all to Infiniti standards. We did miss the Infiniti's seats, which offer a greater degree of adjustability. Comfort in the first and second rows is fine, but the third-row seat and the cargo bay don't offer as much room as some of the Armada's full-size competitors.
The driving experience is just as refined as the interior decor. We expect some element of engine roar and wind noise in a road-going brick like this, but the Armada is respectably quiet. And though the Armada definitely feels more cumbersome and truck-like than a large crossover, its ride is free of the bouncing and shimmying over bumps we've come to expect from full-size body-on-frame vehicles.
The Armada is available as a seven- or eight-seat SUV in SV, SL and Platinum trim levels. The SV comes very nicely equipped, the SL adds features we expect from entry-level luxury vehicles, and the Platinum narrows the gap between the Armada and its Infiniti counterpart even further. What's the best way to equip this big SUV? Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Nissan Armada for you.
2019 Nissan Armada SUV Overview
The 2019 Nissan Armada SUV is offered in the following styles: Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Armada SUV 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Armada SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Armada SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Platinum, SL, SV, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Armada SUV?
2019 Nissan Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2019 Nissan Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,425. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $8,998 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,998 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,427.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Which 2019 Nissan Armada SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Armada SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 Nissan Armada SUVs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $65,010 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Armada SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Armada SUV Armada SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Armada for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,528.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,341.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV and all available trim types: SL, Platinum, SV, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Armada SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Armada SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
