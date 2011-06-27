Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Dependable, comfortable, sporty and Rico Machiavelli , 08/12/2015 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Comfortable, spacious for this over six foot driver who is usually behind the wheel 2+ hours at a time. Great acceleration on highway for passing. No complaints from rear seat passengers. Mileage averages 33mpg (purposeful/aggressive driving). Smooth ride. Quiet start throws new passengers who don't even realize car is on. Bose system plays mp3s. No iPod or USB connectors. Seamless integration with iPhone. HORRID trunk space compared to cavernous regular model, barely enough room to get luggage for two people into. Nav system works great (except for new construction, of course). Should have purchased a bra for all my highway driving (bug juice is hell to get off!) Purchased third hand, 4 years old. At 7 years old, JUST started having possible issues with engine/electrical (Nav display not coming on, warning light with exclamation mark, check engine light). Tire sensors have been an issue. Regular oil changes. Replaced spark plugs and brakes. While courteous, dealership skimps when providing service (no complimentary car wash) premium charge for oil changes and routine maintenance (high prices) and no coupons online or in mail. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Super Herc95 , 06/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I traded an Infiniti G35X in on my Altima. I drive approx. 100 miles per day, mostly highway. I used to stop twice a week or more to fill up with Premium unleaded. I now stop less than once per week. I am averaging over 36 miles per gallon, this is with setting the cruise on the highway portion at 73- 74. What a money and time saver. Enjoyable and fun to drive. Report Abuse

A very satisfying choice! VinnieColaiuta , 07/06/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my NAH for 3 months, and I'm loving it. I drove an Acura TSX before, and the Altima is not as much fun, but it has plenty of pep and compelling driving dynamics. I'm pleased with an average of 34-35 MPG, but I am driving like Grandma to get those numbers. It's loaded except for navi: heated leather, Bose stereo, blueto. This car is a lot prettier than a Prius and is more fun to drive than the Camry Hybrid. The interior layout is excellent: controls are easy to read and to reach, and everything feels carefully designed. The modest rumble that you feel/hear when the gasoline engine kicks in does not bother me at all (some folks seem to mind). All in all - great car! Report Abuse

6-Month Update on my Altima Hybrid tjf , 12/13/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Total miles: 4,030. Avg mpg: 32.38. Total miles will easily double/triple in 2009. I came out of a 1999 V6 Toyota Camry. The Altima is nice but the Camry tracked and drove smoother. The power just flowed effortlessly and I could get up to 30 mpg hwy and 18-20 city. The 'premium' I paid for the Altima Hybrid has yet to be of benefit so think through your driving style and driving demands. I also considered the Ford Escape Hybrid for the huge advantage of cargo space and functionality. I decided ultimately on the better gas mileage Altima (by 3 - 5 mpg) was worth more since gas was over $4/gal at the time and there was talk of going to $5/gal. The $2350 tax credit helped the decision too. Report Abuse