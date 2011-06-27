Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

2009 Nismo Stephen Hare , 03/23/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had this car on the track and it also is my daily commuter car. I just love it. Everything they say about the car is true - road noise loud, very stiff, kidney shaker, stripped down, etc..... and it is exactly as advertised. If you want a track car that looks great and fun to drive then this car is for you. If you want seat warmers, GPS, BOSE system, all the creature comforts - stick with the regular 370Z with the sports package. Just my 2 cents worth. Report Abuse

Thrilling--- Even For An OldGuy OldGuy , 12/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my 62nd birthday. For a true sportscar,it is reasonably easy for an "adult" to enter and exit. Surprisingly good fuel economy---28 highway mpg, before break-in, when I drove her home on the Interstate. I've owned them all---from Cadillac to Miata---and I can say that this car is outstanding in all respects. Solid as a rock. Impressive interior quality. Breathtakingly beautiful exterior styling. Refined power and comfortable ride without compromising handling. Nissan stands for (and again delivers) excellent value and promises long-term trouble-free performance with minimal and afforable maintenance requirements. This car will age gracefully and depreciate well.

Itza great car nicecar , 08/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My previous autos were an 08 TL TypeS, an 06 Vette, and an 05 Charger Daytona. I know performance and quality. The 370Z has more of both than any of my previous vehicles. She's perfect for hotrodding around town and a great interstate cruiser at 79mph (yep, in the summer). I ledfoot it all the time and have never seen my oil temp gauge above 225(& I live in Central Georgia). Build quality and finish are outstanding. Heat isn't an issue unless you take it to the track. And if you intend to, at its price point, what's the big deal about putting an oil cooler on it? Worried about warranty? Don't race the car! After 14,000 troublefree mi, the car is simply without peer cost/value/performance.

Fantastic rebe945 , 02/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 55 and bought a black on black. Just awesome, under cover for Winter. Pull it out, run the engine. Just not enough. Need Spring. Ive never had so much anticipation to drive it again. Love the exterior. A head turner. Interior has a modern quality cockpit feel. Seat comfort good and grows on you to now it is just very comfortable, no problem. Performance is off the charts. Power, turning, braking and cruising excellent . I have 18inch wheels and never even thought about any road noise. I have the basic sound system and its very good. May upgrade though because I love my music.Not necessary though. Can't say enough> I've never loved a car so much.