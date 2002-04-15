Used 1997 Nissan 240SX for Sale Near Me

My previous car was a 1992 Honda Prelude Si, which is a pretty good competitor for this car. The dash is simple and not overstyled (some people may dislike that), the engine it torquey and extremely reliable. The brakes are dissapointing, but they were on the Prelude as well. The engine sound is decent and I love the exhaust sound. Overall build quality is right on par with the Prelude. I autocrossed both cars and the 240SX in addition to being faster in my experience, is a lot more fun to drive. Not only is the car RWD, but it seems to suffer from chronic oversteer - it's great fun! It's an awesome touring coupe.

