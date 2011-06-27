Used 1997 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews
Used to have a Prelude, now have a 240SX
My previous car was a 1992 Honda Prelude Si, which is a pretty good competitor for this car. The dash is simple and not overstyled (some people may dislike that), the engine it torquey and extremely reliable. The brakes are dissapointing, but they were on the Prelude as well. The engine sound is decent and I love the exhaust sound. Overall build quality is right on par with the Prelude. I autocrossed both cars and the 240SX in addition to being faster in my experience, is a lot more fun to drive. Not only is the car RWD, but it seems to suffer from chronic oversteer - it's great fun! It's an awesome touring coupe.
A Blast
This car is a blast to drive from just driving daily on the city streets to autocrossing on Sudndays. This is my second 240sx that I have had and I love them!
an enthusiast's car
I've owned an Integra GSR, and a Prelude SH. Both pale in comparison to the 240SX. The 240SX is hands down the most fun to drive of the three. Rear wheel drive and extremely crisp steering combine yielding an extremely fun, agile and responsive handling set-up. The car's my daily- driven race car.
Sweet Car
Hard to find, but very fun to drive. Rescue your 240sx now, they will be classics someday.
Great Car For The Money
Excellent Choice in Cars Pros: -Stylish, reliable, fun to drive, handling, no back seat Cons: -Could be faster, uncomfortable on long trips, no back seat -------------------- Overall, I couldn't be happier with my 240! Extremely dependable. I've 135k miles and only problems are the front main seal and valve cover leaks, and the power steering leaks. I love the leather, white face gauges and sunroof. This car gets an average of 25-33 mpg. If you've never driven a rear wheel drive vehicle, you're missing out! THIS CAR DOES NOT HAVE CUPHOLDERS!
