Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo Consumer Reviews

demi-van , 03/22/2004

Bought this baby right of the lot brand new, 130,000 miles and still ticking. Burns a little more oil than it used to but what do you expect after so many miles. Under any conditions the AWD system is awesome. The 136hp engine has lots of power and has good gas milage. Its too bad they stopped making this one.