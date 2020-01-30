2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
What’s new
- Cooper S E plug-in hybrid gets a larger battery with more range
- John Cooper Works performance model gets a significant bump in power
- New seven-speed automatic transmission for the Cooper
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Materials are higher-quality than in subcompact rivals
- Provides a fun driving experience
- Front seats are confining
- Cargo area is small
- Engines require premium fuel
2020 MINI Countryman Review
The second-gen Mini Countryman has been on sale for a few years, and Mini has given it a number of rolling updates and changes over the past few years. Now, for 2020, Mini is at it again. Major updates include a more powerful engine in the John Cooper Works performance model (now a stout 301 horsepower) and a larger battery in the Cooper S E plug-in hybrid that increases the all-electric range.
There's also a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that's standard in front-wheel-drive Cooper models. Yet Mini enthusiasts might be more keen on what's missing for 2020: a manual transmission. One is no longer available on any Countryman variant. We doubt many Countryman buyers got the manual in the past, but it was one element that helped the Countryman stand out compared to more mundane crossover SUVs.
Visually, the Countryman remains relatively unchanged, though new standard LED lighting gives the crossover a more premium look. The overall design is still distinctly Mini, with a clear connection to both current and classic Mini models. Mini has simplified the Countryman's extensive options list into trims and packages. It makes it easier to see what models come with which features, but shoppers looking to personalize their Countryman might be disappointed by the change.
The 2020 Countryman remains a relatively fun-to-drive crossover SUV, especially in John Cooper Works trim. It wins on charm and a premium feel that few other vehicles in this size or class can match. But the trade-offs — not a whole lot of cargo space and premium pricing — are significant.
What's it like to live with the Countryman?
The experts at Edmunds acquired a Mini Countryman and drove it more than 14,000 miles during a long-term test. The test vehicle was a plug-in Countryman S E Hybrid model, meaning it could run on electric power before switching to the gasoline engine. Editors praised its quick acceleration and entertaining handling. But it wasn't all smooth sailing.
One important note is that we tested a 2018 model, and the 2020 version has an upgraded battery that provides more EV-only range. Most of our observations still apply to the Countryman in general, though. Read our long-term Countryman test to see how the Countryman S E Hybrid fared before buying one for yourself.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Handling, another strong suit in Minis, isn't lost in the Countryman JCW. It changes direction in a hurry yet feels grippy and stable under most circumstances.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Putting the Countryman JCW in Sport should be reserved for driving along a smooth and twisty road because the firmer ride is a bit too much for typical driving. Likewise, the extra engine and exhaust noise in Sport mode can grate after a while since the Countryman is usually fairly quiet.
The cloth seats in our JCW test car were very firm but still reasonably comfortable. They had good bolstering for your torso but surprisingly little for your legs.
How’s the interior?7.5
Thanks to the Countryman's raised ride height, getting in and out is fairly easy and is helped by the short-length front and rear doors. Inside, all passengers will enjoy more room than the profile view of the Countryman might present. Only rear visibility falls a bit short of what we expect in this class.
How’s the tech?7.5
Only Apple CarPlay is available, but Android users will find the Bluetooth system quick-acting and easy to navigate. Front and rear seat passengers should bring USB-C cables or adapters because the Countryman uses them exclusively, with two ports in the front and two in the back.
How’s the storage?7.0
Up front, the Countryman offers a fair amount of nicely sized storage bins. Sunglasses, phones, cables, keys and other sundry items will all have a home. The door pockets aren't cavernous but add to the practicality.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Our loaded-up test Countryman JCW checked in at a fairly steep $50,100. That does line up with stylish offerings such the BMW X2 and Volvo XC40, but the John Cooper Works edition is considerably quicker and more fun than either.
Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are for four years/50,000 miles, which is standard for the class. Roadside assistance lasts four years with unlimited miles, and free maintenance is a helpful three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard9.0
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?
2020 MINI Countryman models
The 2020 Mini Countryman is a sporty, fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns its premium price tag by offering a healthy list of standard features. All four models — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. From there, buyers choose among three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing number of features.
Powering the front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque). The next-level Cooper S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft). Both are matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on both models as the Cooper All4 and Cooper S All4. The eight-speed automatic replaces the seven-speed in the Cooper All4.
The Countryman Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works models are broken into three trim levels: Classic, Signature and Iconic. Features on the Classic trim include LED headlights, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition, simulated leather upholstery and a six-speaker audio system. The Signature trim primarily adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power liftgate.
Choosing the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices and upholstery choices as well as optional features such as Apple CarPlay and a head-up display. The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, and a premium sound system among other upgrades.
You can also get two specialty trims for the Countryman. The John Cooper Works adds a more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (301 hp, 331 lb-ft). The Countryman JCW comes standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic. Unique styling changes, a sport-tuned suspension, aggressively bolstered front seats, wheel-mounted shift paddles, and selectable driving modes separate the JCW from other Countryman variants.
The Cooper S E plug-in hybrid is quite different from the rest of the lineup. A three-cylinder engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. An electric motor powered by a rechargeable 9.6-kWh (up from last year's 7.6-kWh) battery pack drives the rear wheels. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. The all-electric driving range is now an EPA-estimated 18 miles.
Features & Specs
|John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,400
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Countryman safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
- Parking Assistant
- Guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Countryman vs. the competition
Mini Countryman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
The Cooper is the car that started it all for Mini, and it's been a successful little hatchback since it was reintroduced in the U.S. in the early 2000s. The current Cooper and Countryman share much of the same styling and charm. The Cooper is available as a two- or four-door hatchback. It's smaller than the Countryman in just about every dimension, but it makes the Cooper feel a little more agile and fun to drive.
Mini Countryman vs. BMW X1
The X1 is BMW's smallest SUV, but it's still significantly larger than the Countryman. Both are available with turbocharged engines and all-wheel drive. The Mini can be had in a John Cooper Works performance trim. It's a bit more entertaining than the BMW, but it can't match the X1's space, packaging or luxury features.
Mini Countryman vs. Audi Q3
The Q3 is one of the newest vehicles in its class. By comparison, the Countryman is starting to feel a bit dated. As with most Audis, the Q3 is loaded with tech and has arguably the most luxurious interior of its class. The Q3 is larger both inside and out than the Countryman, with more space for people and cargo. The John Cooper Works Countryman does offer more performance than the Audi, albeit at a significant jump in price.
FAQ
Is the MINI Countryman a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Countryman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Countryman:
- Cooper S E plug-in hybrid gets a larger battery with more range
- John Cooper Works performance model gets a significant bump in power
- New seven-speed automatic transmission for the Cooper
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Is the MINI Countryman reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Countryman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Countryman?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Countryman is the 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,400.
Other versions include:
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,400
What are the different models of MINI Countryman?
More about the 2020 MINI Countryman
2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Overview
The 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 is offered in the following styles: John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 featuring deep dives into trim levels including John Cooper Works ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
