2020 MINI Countryman Consumer Reviews
Fun, difference, enjoyable, but...
I've been a Honda/Acura guy for a long time. I was searching for a replacement for my Acura TSX and test drove the Countryman S. Loved it the second I drove it. Bought the Countryman S and love the ride, handling, space and look. The one single this that is terrible is the sport seats. The S came with sport seats which are fitted with pronounced side support for your back and base. The seats are EXTREMELY uncomfortable, hard and feels small. Totally ruined a fantastic car. Considering it's a BMW I'm highly disappointed. Really unfortunate as I love everything else and would recommend it. So buyer beware, do a special order and order the normal seats! Or maybe the won't bother you but be warned!
Cool ride with a green twist
So happy with my Mini PHEV. Heaps of charm and character and truly a driver's car. Safe and fuel efficient too if you charge it as often as you can. Everyone seems to like it. Not cheap but good value for money. Low tax if you choose the plug in hybrid. No range anxiety but charge and drive it wisely an you will use the soothing and quiet electric drivetrain a lot. Why the similarly priced Outlander sells so much better is one of life's mysteries.
Unique & Fun Ride!
Stand out SUV unlike the other cookie cutter SUV’s on the market! Cabin space is small but that’s covered by my wife’s car, put the back seats down and I can still load up the latest Home Depot purchase. The inside tech is is fun, looks like no other, comfy ride and many bells and whistles at a competitive price. Plenty of compliments on this unique and fun ride, feel great about my purchase!
