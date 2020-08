It also might be your car if you're looking for performance. For 2020, Mini has given the John Cooper Works (JCW) trim a big performance upgrade. The JCW's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine gets a significant bump in power output thanks to a larger turbocharger. A new eight-speed automatic transmission, mechanical front differential, upgraded brakes and a strengthened chassis ensure the rest of the Clubman can keep up with the added power. A new grille, LED exterior lighting and piano-black trim round out the styling updates.

In our initial testing, the JCW proved itself regarding handling. You can bomb into tight hairpin turns at rather high speed and know that the suspension and tires will keep the Clubman stable through the curves. It's not as nimble as the smaller two-door and four-door Cooper Hardtops, but the Clubman is plenty entertaining.

Another bonus: Unlike John Cooper Works vehicles from Mini's past, this 2020 Clubman doesn't seem quite as rough and aggressive. The ride quality isn't anywhere close to punishing, and as a result, this JCW Clubman is far easier to live with on a daily basis.

Overall, we like the Clubman and recommend it if you're looking for a small and sporty hatchback. Outside of its own Mini stablemates (Hardtops and Countryman), the Clubman faces off against hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf as well as small crossovers such as the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona.