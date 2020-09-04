2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4
2020 Mini Clubman Review
- Excellent handling, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials
- Many customization options
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
- Restyled grille, headlights and foglights
- More power and a new transmission for the John Cooper Works model
- Minor revisions to available standard features
- Base Cooper Clubman trim no longer available
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
The Mini Clubman is a stretched version of the iconic Mini Cooper Hardtop. As such, it benefits from an increase in both cargo capacity and rear passenger space. Want a Mini bigger than the Hardtop but not as big as the Countryman SUV? This is your car.
Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?
MINI Clubman models
For 2020, the Mini Clubman comes in three main trim levels: Cooper S Clubman, the all-wheel-drive Cooper S Clubman All4 and performance-focused John Cooper Works All4. Each of those is broken into three subtrims: Classic, Signature and Iconic. It's a little confusing, but the main takeaway here is that the main trims vary by powertrain while the subtrims determine what features you get.
I absolutely love my 2020 F54 JCW ALL4. I have driven it nearly 2500 miles so far. It is very nimble in twisties and very comfortable on long rides. On a trip of 800 miles I got an average of 33mpg running in Mid (std) mode and on two of the tanks of fuel I got just over 35mpg. Note that when running in Sport and Sport Manual the fuel MPG goes down considerably but it just doesn't matter because I can't get this smile off of my face.
Features & Specs
|John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,400
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Clubman safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts you as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
Mini Clubman vs. the competition
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Countryman
While the Clubman is considered a wagon, the Countryman fits into the more traditional SUV mold. The Countryman is taller and slightly longer and wider than the Clubman. It does offer more rear-seat legroom, but its cargo and front passenger space is roughly equal to the Clubman's. It's fine to drive as far as SUVs go, but it's not quite as fun as the more nimble Clubman. To learn more about the Countryman, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a Mini Countryman S E Hybrid.
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
The Hardtop is the modern version of the original Mini Cooper. The current model is available with either two or four doors; both are smaller than the Clubman. That means less passenger and cargo space, but it does make the Hardtop a little more nimble and light on its feet. It's also less expensive and available with a reasonably fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
Mini Clubman vs. Honda Civic
Honda offers the Civic as a sedan, coupe and hatchback, with the latter available in sporty Type R guise, a direct competitor to the Clubman JCW. The Civic is available with a manual or automatic transmission, though there's no all-wheel drive. The Civic is our top-rated small car thanks to great fuel efficiency, a comfortable yet athletic ride, and unparalleled utility for the class.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
