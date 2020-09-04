  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Clubman
  4. 2020 MINI Clubman
  5. 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback Exterior
2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback Profile
2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback Profile
2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback Profile
2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback Profile
+58
(1)

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4
MSRP: $39,400

Select a trim

2020 Mini Clubman Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Excellent handling, even in the base model
  • High-quality cabin materials
  • Many customization options
Cons
  • More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
What's new
  • Restyled grille, headlights and foglights
  • More power and a new transmission for the John Cooper Works model
  • Minor revisions to available standard features
  • Base Cooper Clubman trim no longer available
  • Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015

The Mini Clubman is a stretched version of the iconic Mini Cooper Hardtop. As such, it benefits from an increase in both cargo capacity and rear passenger space. Want a Mini bigger than the Hardtop but not as big as the Countryman SUV? This is your car.

It also might be your car if you're looking for performance. For 2020, Mini has given the John Cooper Works (JCW) trim a big performance upgrade. The JCW's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine gets a significant bump in power output thanks to a larger turbocharger. A new eight-speed automatic transmission, mechanical front differential, upgraded brakes and a strengthened chassis ensure the rest of the Clubman can keep up with the added power. A new grille, LED exterior lighting and piano-black trim round out the styling updates.

In our initial testing, the JCW proved itself regarding handling. You can bomb into tight hairpin turns at rather high speed and know that the suspension and tires will keep the Clubman stable through the curves. It's not as nimble as the smaller two-door and four-door Cooper Hardtops, but the Clubman is plenty entertaining.

Another bonus: Unlike John Cooper Works vehicles from Mini's past, this 2020 Clubman doesn't seem quite as rough and aggressive. The ride quality isn't anywhere close to punishing, and as a result, this JCW Clubman is far easier to live with on a daily basis.

Overall, we like the Clubman and recommend it if you're looking for a small and sporty hatchback. Outside of its own Mini stablemates (Hardtops and Countryman), the Clubman faces off against hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf as well as small crossovers such as the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona.

Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?

While the JCW model provides plenty of fun thanks to its powerful turbocharged engine and sport-tuned chassis, we suggest going with the base Cooper S Clubman in Signature trim. Not only will you save a good bit of money compared to the JCW, you still get a decently powered 2.0-liter turbo inline-four, optional all-wheel drive, and a solid number of standard features.

MINI Clubman models

For 2020, the Mini Clubman comes in three main trim levels: Cooper S Clubman, the all-wheel-drive Cooper S Clubman All4 and performance-focused John Cooper Works All4. Each of those is broken into three subtrims: Classic, Signature and Iconic. It's a little confusing, but the main takeaway here is that the main trims vary by powertrain while the subtrims determine what features you get.

Cooper S Clubman
The front-wheel-drive Cooper S Clubman is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard features on the Classic include:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • 6.5-inch infotainment display
  • Heated front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

The Signature model includes those features, adding:

  • Panoramic glass roof
  • Keyless entry
  • LED headlights
  • Premium sound system
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Adjustable suspension dampers (for a more comfortable or sportier ride)

The top-of-the-line Iconic trim adds:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Leather upholstery with power-adjustable front seats
  • 8.8-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay
  • Wireless device charging

Cooper S Clubman All4
The Clubman All4 generally mirrors the equipment and features of the standard Clubman but comes with all-wheel drive.

John Cooper Works Clubman All4
The JCW Clubman All4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (301 hp, 332 lb-ft). It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Features on the Classic, Signature and Iconic trims mirror those on the Cooper S Clubman All4. Other features include:

  • JCW sport seats with cloth upholstery
  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • Larger brakes
  • Additional chassis bracing for improved stiffness
  • JCW-specific styling, including front and rear bumpers and a roof-mounted spoiler

There are three main option packages available for the Clubman:

  • Connected Media System package (adds remote connectivity features)
  • Touchscreen Navigation package (the Connected Media system features plus an integrated navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a wireless charging pad)
  • Driver Assistance package (traffic-adaptive cruise control, parking sensors)
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Clubman lease offers
2020 MINI Clubman price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 MINI Clubman.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My Beast
Sabetudo,
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I absolutely love my 2020 F54 JCW ALL4. I have driven it nearly 2500 miles so far. It is very nimble in twisties and very comfortable on long rides. On a trip of 800 miles I got an average of 33mpg running in Mid (std) mode and on two of the tanks of fuel I got just over 35mpg. Note that when running in Sport and Sport Manual the fuel MPG goes down considerably but it just doesn't matter because I can't get this smile off of my face.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Used Years for MINI Clubman
2018
2017

Features & Specs

John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$39,400
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Clubman safety features:

Parking Assistant
Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
Park Distance Control
Alerts you as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
Active Driving Assistant
Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.

Mini Clubman vs. the competition

Mini Clubman vs. Mini Countryman

While the Clubman is considered a wagon, the Countryman fits into the more traditional SUV mold. The Countryman is taller and slightly longer and wider than the Clubman. It does offer more rear-seat legroom, but its cargo and front passenger space is roughly equal to the Clubman's. It's fine to drive as far as SUVs go, but it's not quite as fun as the more nimble Clubman. To learn more about the Countryman, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a Mini Countryman S E Hybrid.

Compare Mini Clubman & Mini Countryman features

Mini Clubman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

The Hardtop is the modern version of the original Mini Cooper. The current model is available with either two or four doors; both are smaller than the Clubman. That means less passenger and cargo space, but it does make the Hardtop a little more nimble and light on its feet. It's also less expensive and available with a reasonably fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Compare Mini Clubman & Mini Hardtop 4 Door features

Mini Clubman vs. Honda Civic

Honda offers the Civic as a sedan, coupe and hatchback, with the latter available in sporty Type R guise, a direct competitor to the Clubman JCW. The Civic is available with a manual or automatic transmission, though there's no all-wheel drive. The Civic is our top-rated small car thanks to great fuel efficiency, a comfortable yet athletic ride, and unparalleled utility for the class.

Compare Mini Clubman & Honda Civic features
MINI Clubman for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017

Related Clubman Articles

FAQ

Is the MINI Clubman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Clubman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Clubman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clubman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clubman has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Clubman. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 MINI Clubman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Clubman:

  • Restyled grille, headlights and foglights
  • More power and a new transmission for the John Cooper Works model
  • Minor revisions to available standard features
  • Base Cooper Clubman trim no longer available
  • Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the MINI Clubman reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Clubman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clubman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clubman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 MINI Clubman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 MINI Clubman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Clubman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Clubman?

The least-expensive 2020 MINI Clubman is the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,400.

Other versions include:

  • John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,400
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Clubman?

If you're interested in the MINI Clubman, the next question is, which Clubman model is right for you? Clubman variants include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Clubman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 MINI Clubman

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Overview

The 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 is offered in the following styles: John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 featuring deep dives into trim levels including John Cooper Works ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4s are available in my area?

2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new MINI Clubman for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,083.

Find a new MINI for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,798.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all available trim types: John Cooper Works ALL4. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials

Related 2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles