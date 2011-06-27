  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,180
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,180
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,180
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 201A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,180
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
190 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,180
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,180
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
2nd Row Quad Bucket Seats w/Center Consoleyes
3rd Row Power Fold-Flat Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,180
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,180
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,180
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Deployable Running Boardsyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4782 lbs.
Gross weight6142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ebony Clearcoat
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,180
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,180
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,180
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
