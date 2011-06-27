Used 1997 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

1997 Mercury Mountaineer Rink Rat , 07/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had the car for 7 years bought it in 2001 with 65K miles on it. Overall I have enjoyed the car, However over the last few years (130K + miles) have had lots of issues. Have had to replace ball joints, tie rods, idle arms on multiple occassions (I don't even go off road). Engine has too much weight over the front end, also had to replace 02 sensors yearly. Car is getting around 13 mpg and with gas prices edging closer & closer to $5.00 have come to the realization that it's time to get rid of it. Car always started (did replace battery & alternator) and would consider the car as dependable just very costly to drive. Heater fan, AC compressor also need to be replaced. Report Abuse

They don't make 'em like they used to! Jesse , 11/02/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful It's too bad we regulate fuel economy and won't tap into our own fuel resources to make gas cheaper. It has caused all these new cars to have overly fragile transmissions and week motors that fall apart. I purchased this car 9 years ago with 150k miles it now has 228k miles very reliable no major repairs except I did replace the heating box in the dash because it only blew hot air (a flap inside malfunctioned)$400. There were no check engine lights on until a couple 1000 miles ago the parking brake light came on not bad for a car pushing a quarter million miles. I'm returning a 07 Ford edge off lease with 38,000 miles feels like its shaking apart at 60 mph transmissions shot.

Best Car I ever owned bondianwolf , 07/28/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned Fords; Mercurys; Oldsmobile; Pontiac; Mazda; and a Mercedes. For the longest time the best car I owned was a 1987 Ford EXP. Yeah it was a tarted up 2 seater escort. But it was fun; practical and it never broke. Then I bought this 1997 mountaineer used (I am the second owner). The reason it is the best is because I got it dirt cheap and (after owning it a while) I recently drove it 4000 miles in blistering heat. At one point my wife and I were crossing the desert in 118 degree heat with the air conditioner running. Neither of us could believe the car didn't explode. It ran like a champ. All repairs have been minor and it's easy and cheap to fix. Ford trucks r awesome

Love my Mountaineer Slick Rick , 02/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 97 mercury mountaineer 7 mo. ago. I really enjoy driving it and it handles awsome in the snow. The only problem I have had is the transmission, which was fairly easy to replace. It definetly has enough power to get out of it's own way with the V8. I would suggest this vehicle to anyone.