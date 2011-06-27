Vehicle overview

For all the recent hype about hybrids, there aren't as many good gasoline/electric-powered models out there as you might expect. The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is a notable exception, though Ford's decision to drop the entire Mercury brand means it won't be available much longer.

This midsize sedan is a near clone to the Ford Fusion Hybrid and it manages to avoid the shortcomings that make so many other hybrid models rather underwhelming. In fact, it's safe to say the Milan Hybrid offers a combination of respectable performance, outstanding fuel economy, good looks, a roomy interior and a reasonable price tag that few other hybrids can match.

The Milan Hybrid essentially starts out as a slightly better-equipped base Milan. To this Mercury adds a combination of a four-cylinder gasoline engine with two battery-driven electric motor/generators and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The EPA estimates you'll get 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway from this powertrain, which is considerably better than the numbers posted by the Milan's other competitors in the midsize-sedan category.

As with the regular Milan, the Hybrid also boasts a spacious, well-finished cabin loaded with thoughtful luxury features. Highlights of the latter include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear park assist and Ford's superb Sync multimedia voice control system. Trunk space does suffer because of the space taken up by the battery pack, but there's still enough room for a fair amount of luggage or gear.

As far as hybrids go, we think pretty highly of the Fusion/Milan Hybrid twins and the 2011 Toyota Prius. Same goes for the 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid, though it's not sold in all 50 states. The jury's still out on the forthcoming 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, but the rest of the hybrids on the market -- including the 2011 Honda Insight and 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid -- are either less enjoyable to drive, not as fuel-efficient, nowhere near as stylish or some combination of all three.

So if you're looking for an environmentally friendly car that doesn't sacrifice style, performance or comfort, it's worth the time to look closer at the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid before it becomes history.