  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Milan Hybrid

Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid

2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Sedan
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Sedan
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Rear Badging
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Sedan
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Sedan
+60

Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • above-average handling with smooth ride
  • roomy interior
  • useful Sync system.

The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid remains one of the better hybrid models on the market, at least until Ford discontinues the entire Mercury brand and ends production in late 2010.

Vehicle overview

For all the recent hype about hybrids, there aren't as many good gasoline/electric-powered models out there as you might expect. The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is a notable exception, though Ford's decision to drop the entire Mercury brand means it won't be available much longer.

This midsize sedan is a near clone to the Ford Fusion Hybrid and it manages to avoid the shortcomings that make so many other hybrid models rather underwhelming. In fact, it's safe to say the Milan Hybrid offers a combination of respectable performance, outstanding fuel economy, good looks, a roomy interior and a reasonable price tag that few other hybrids can match.

The Milan Hybrid essentially starts out as a slightly better-equipped base Milan. To this Mercury adds a combination of a four-cylinder gasoline engine with two battery-driven electric motor/generators and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The EPA estimates you'll get 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway from this powertrain, which is considerably better than the numbers posted by the Milan's other competitors in the midsize-sedan category.

As with the regular Milan, the Hybrid also boasts a spacious, well-finished cabin loaded with thoughtful luxury features. Highlights of the latter include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear park assist and Ford's superb Sync multimedia voice control system. Trunk space does suffer because of the space taken up by the battery pack, but there's still enough room for a fair amount of luggage or gear.

As far as hybrids go, we think pretty highly of the Fusion/Milan Hybrid twins and the 2011 Toyota Prius. Same goes for the 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid, though it's not sold in all 50 states. The jury's still out on the forthcoming 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, but the rest of the hybrids on the market -- including the 2011 Honda Insight and 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid -- are either less enjoyable to drive, not as fuel-efficient, nowhere near as stylish or some combination of all three.

So if you're looking for an environmentally friendly car that doesn't sacrifice style, performance or comfort, it's worth the time to look closer at the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid before it becomes history.

Mercury Milan Hybrid models

The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, keyless entry and keypad code exterior access, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), eco-friendly cloth upholstery, an LCD gauge cluster, one-touch up/down power front windows, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync electronics interface system (includes Bluetooth and an iPod interface) and a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD/MP3 changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Sync system also now includes a complimentary three-year subscription to the new Traffic, Directions and Information service.

Options (many of which are grouped in a "Rapid Spec 301A" package) include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rear spoiler and the Moon & Tune package that adds a 12-speaker surround-sound system and a sunroof. Other electronics upgrades include HD radio capability and a hard-drive-based voice-activated navigation system that features DVD audio and video capability, 10GB of digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (real-time traffic, weather and other information). The Driver's Vision package adds rain-sensing windshield wipers, a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and cross-traffic alert.

2011 Highlights

Even though it's being discontinued after this year, the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid gets new standard one-touch power front windows and an outside mirror with an integrated blind-spot surface. Rain-sensing windshield wipers and HD radio are added to the options list. The standard voice-operated Sync system also now comes with a three-year complimentary subscription to the new Traffic, Directions and Information service.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that helps bump power output up to 191 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT. The result is a 0-60-mph acceleration time of 8.7 seconds, which is quite swift for a hybrid. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined. The city number is a full 10 mpg better than the Camry Hybrid's, although it's 10 mpg shy of the Prius. As always, your mileage will vary greatly depending on driving conditions and how much lead lines your shoes.

Safety

The 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A blind-spot warning system and rearview camera are optional. At our test track, the Milan's twin, the Fusion Hybrid, stopped from 60 mph in a tidy 126 feet, which is the best distance we've recorded among non-luxury hybrid cars.

The 2011 Milan Hybrid has earned very good scores in government crash tests, with a perfect five stars for frontal impacts. In side-impact tests, it received five stars for front seat passengers and four stars for rear seat occupants. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the nearly identical non-hybrid version its best rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side crash protection.

Driving

We can comfortably say that the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is one of the most enjoyable hybrid sedans to drive. In fact, only its Ford Fusion Hybrid sibling and the Nissan Altima Hybrid, which is only sold in nine states, even come close. While we'd stop short of calling the driving experience sporty, the suspension strikes a remarkably good balance between handling and ride comfort and the steering feedback is much better than you'd expect. Decent acceleration, at least by hybrid standards, is the icing on the cake.

The design of the hybrid system also puts many of its competitors to shame. Though it can't propel the car on battery power alone for as long as the Toyota hybrids, the electric motor supplements the gasoline engine's output for a longer period of time, which ultimately helps improve fuel economy.

Interior

Like its non-hybrid sibling, the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid sports a handsome interior, done up in high-quality materials and offering plenty of room for four adults. Unfortunately the hybrid system's battery pack takes up a fair amount of trunk space, but the 11.8 cubic feet of cargo-carrying capacity is still better than what you'll find in the boot of the Altima and Camry hybrids.

At first glance the Milan Hybrid's center stack appears to be awash in buttons, though once you get used to them the controls are relatively straightforward. The hybrid-exclusive SmartGauge cluster includes a pair of color display screens on either side of the speedometer that provide so much useful information you may actually find them a bit distracting.

The Sync system, which offers hands-free control of your cell phone and MP3 player using simple voice commands, is surprisingly useful in everyday driving once you get the hang of it. A new Traffic, Directions and Information service makes it even more so, allowing you to call up real-time traffic reports, driving directions and a wide variety of other info without taking your hands off the wheel.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Milan Hybrid lease offers
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Mercury Milan Hybrid
    2011
    2010

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MPG 41 city / 36 hwy
    Seats 5
    Continuously variable-speed automatic
    Hybrid
    N/A
    See all Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Mercury Milan Hybrid for sale
    2011
    2010

    FAQ

    Is the Mercury Milan Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2011 Milan Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercury Milan Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Milan Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Milan Hybrid has 11.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercury Milan Hybrid. Learn more

    Is the Mercury Milan Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercury Milan Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Milan Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Milan Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2011 Milan Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,345.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,345
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercury Milan Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Mercury Milan Hybrid, the next question is, which Milan Hybrid model is right for you? Milan Hybrid variants include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Milan Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid

    Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Overview

    The Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Milan Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Milan Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 Milan Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid?

    Which 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrids are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid.

    Can't find a new 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercury Milan Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,630.

    Find a new Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,907.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercury lease specials

    Related Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type