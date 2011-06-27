Vehicle overview

Like the little kid tagging along with his big brother, Mercury is always there to copy-cat its more successful Ford sibling. So when the blue oval's midsize Fusion sedan got saddled with a modern gasoline-electric hybrid system, the 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid was following closely behind.

If you're interested in a hybrid, your choices are few, far between and very mediocre. There's a reason a certain funky Toyota hybrid hatchback outsells all other gas-electric models combined. Everything else is too slow, too small, too expensive, too rare, not efficient enough or just not a very good car. The Milan Hybrid -- and its Ford twin -- change all that. They are the first hybrids from the United States that offer a fully functional gasoline-electric powertrain that isn't connected to a giant full-size SUV. Mercury's compact Mariner Hybrid doesn't meet that criterion because it can't run in full electric mode with the air-conditioning on. The Milan can. It can also be purchased in all 50 states (unlike the otherwise desirable Nissan Altima Hybrid) and is based on a fun-to-drive family sedan (unlike the Toyota Camry Hybrid). And although its real-world fuel economy isn't quite as spectacular as the EPA estimates would suggest, the Milan Hybrid is still one of the most frugal gas sippers you can purchase.

Aside from all its hybrid-related bits and pieces, the Milan Hybrid is essentially a well-equipped Milan Premier. As such it gets all the welcome improvements made for the 2010 Milan. The exterior styling was updated a little, and the interior was given a thorough makeover. Whereas the previous cabin felt distinctly dated, the 2010 Milan has improved interior materials quality and all-new entertainment and climate controls. To this, the Hybrid adds the fancy "SmartGauge" instrument cluster, which consists of two color LCD screens flanking a traditional speedometer. The driver can select among four information modes, most of which have to do with hybrid power flow and fuel economy. One includes animated leaves and branches -- the more economically you drive, the fuller your shrubbery becomes.

Although the 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid doesn't avoid the typical price premium over a similarly equipped gas-only version (about $4,000), it betters its meager hybrid competition in more areas than any other rival (including the Chevy Malibu, Altima and Camry hybrids). It is more engaging to drive than all but the Altima, and is more spacious and features a much nicer interior than them all. The Milan Hybrid also achieves the best fuel economy. Of course, the Prius and the Honda Insight achieve better fuel economy, have more cargo space and are cheaper, but they're also much slower, weirder and dull to drive. In other words, whether it's the Milan or the Fusion, your hybrid choices just got a whole lot better.