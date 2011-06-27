Used 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Traded the Prius for this, and am soooo glad!
I had a 2011 Prius. That da** car had the absolutely worst seats you could put in a car. I saw this car on the Richmond BMW lot, pulled in, took it for a test drive and traded on the spot, which I have never done before. It is far superior to the Prius except in the gas mileage. The shifting is much smoother, it is a lot quieter, and the leather seats are like heaven. I could drive this all day and not get tired. I average about 38 mpg, and I have a lead foot. I have never owned an America built car.
A Keeper
This car is a no-compromise hybrid. We owned a Ford Fusion 6-cylinder SEL before this one, loved it, but this is even better. The hybrid powertrain is awesome -- imperceptible if you don't want to think about it (though you'll notice going 600 miles on a tank!) but the Eco-Guide display helps you hypermile if you want> I got 99.9 mpg on one trip! (Okay, it was a short downhill trip, but I've also had longer trip in the high 40s and 50s. Very well-appointed, classy car. Some friends with a BMW were drooling over it. Plan to keep this one for a good long time. I hear the batteries last more or less forever.
Great Car, the right decision!!!
Had a 2007 Lincoln MKZ that my wife hated, poor turning radius, difficult to judge for parking,etc. Looked at the Fusion Hybrid, the new MKZ, and fell in love with this elegant, understated, very European styled tuxedo black Milan Premier Hybrid. Have over 1200 miles on the car and we are averaging 38 MPG, just amazing, never expected it to be so good. Price was right, and the reviews sold us.
Awsome - a real treat, fun to demo
After several years with Saturns (which had great mileage), the demise of Saturn sent me looking for a more luxurious car. The Milan hybrid is by far the nicest car I have ever been in. Performance is amazing - acceleration in the 25-40 range is very surprising. Freeway mileage is about 36 but in town, I can get 42 to 58 if I watch the EV indicator. The dash reminds me when the electric motor is running and I tend to take advantage of that when I can. I love giving a demo in silent electric mode, showing the power flow on the screen and of course all the Sync features. Passengers can't tell when the gas engine kicks in. I have nitrogen in the tires which may kick in an extra 2-3 MPG.
The Lone Star in my Texas Garage
Got the car fully loaded except for DVD player who needs it, had remote start added by Mercury dealer who did not install the antenna so drove it a years till I had it serviced at a Ford Dealer nearer my home who fixed problem beware WestPoint Lincoln/Mercury dealership in Houston, TX, the car is great the dealership needs to be looked at by Ford or HPD bunko squad. I will not go near the place again for anything!
Sponsored cars related to the Milan Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles