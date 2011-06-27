  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner Hybrid
  4. Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent real-world fuel economy
  • responsive hybrid drivetrain
  • innovative high-tech features
  • excellent crash safety scores.
  • Pricey for its size
  • noisy under hard acceleration
  • disappointing braking performance.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$4,287 - $5,828
Used Mariner Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid offers the convenience of a compact crossover SUV while also providing good fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Vehicle overview

Though always meant to be more upscale cousins to their Ford counterparts, most Mercury models of the past three decades have been little more than Fords with different grilles, taillights and badges. The problem with this approach has been that there's been little reason for people to buy a Mercury instead of a Ford. Tellingly, the Mercury brand has been discontinued due to a lack of sales, with 2011 being its last model year for cars.

Not surprisingly, the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is essentially a 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid. As such, it shares its progenitor's strengths and weaknesses. Among the former are impressive fuel economy (32 mpg for the combined rating) and the availability of some high-end features not seen on most rivals, such as the Sync voice-activated multimedia system and a nifty automated parallel parking assist system.

Downsides to the Mariner Hybrid include less agile handling than its non-hybrid sibling, disappointing braking performance and an interior that's lacking some convenience features. Furthermore, the Mariner Hybrid costs significantly more than a conventionally powered Mariner, though manufacturer incentives might lessen that blow.

Since other competing models (besides the Escape Hybrid) are few and far between, you might also consider regular crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4, all of which are better vehicles overall and still get respectable fuel economy. The clean-diesel Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon would be another good pick, as would a 2011 Toyota Prius, as long as you don't need all-wheel drive.

In the final analysis, we think the Mariner Hybrid works pretty well for what it's supposed to be — a small crossover SUV that delivers high fuel economy and available all-wheel drive. But we definitely suggest checking out these alternatives before settling for the Mariner in its final year.

2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models

The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, outside mirror with an integrated blind-spot mirror, cruise control, full power accessories, power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, MyKey parental settings, the Sync electronics interface and a four-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and steering-wheel controls.

The Leather package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver's adjustable lumbar support and ambient lighting. Order the Hybrid Premium package and you get the Leather package plus rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, hybrid system graphics, a seven-speaker stereo (includes CD/DVD player and 10 gigabytes of music storage) and a navigation system (with HD radio, real-time traffic and Sirius Travel Link). The navigation system and seven-speaker stereo can be had together as a separate package. Stand-alone options include a sunroof, remote engine start and the Auto Park parallel parking system.

2011 Highlights

This will be the last year for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid, since the Mercury nameplate will disappear after 2011. The Mariner Hybrid itself is pretty much unchanged other than the addition of HD radio to the optional navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine as well as an electric motor/generator; combined they produce 177 horsepower. Power is sent through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides seamless transitions between gas and electric modes. All-wheel-drive (AWD) models come with an additional electric motor to power the rear wheels when further acceleration or traction is needed.

The 0-60-mph acceleration of the Mariner Hybrid is estimated at about 9 seconds, making it comparable to the quicker four-cylinder gas entries in this segment. The EPA estimates for fuel economy put the front-wheel-drive Mariner Hybrid at the top of the crossover SUV category with 34 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 32 mpg in combined driving. The AWD version is rated at 30/27/29 mpg.

Safety

The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags with rollover sensors. Also standard is the new MyKey feature, which allows parents to program limits for the vehicle's speed and stereo volume.

In government crash testing, the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid scored a perfect five out of five stars for all occupants in both frontal and side impacts. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Mariner Hybrid its highest ranking of "Good" for frontal offset and side crash protection. Though we haven't performed instrumented testing on a 2011 Escape/Mariner Hybrid, we expect braking from 60 mph to be poor and probably a bit longer than the disappointing 138-foot distance of a V6 Limited Escape we tested recently.

Driving

Many drivers interested in hybrid vehicles expect diminished performance compared to their conventionally powered counterparts, but the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid should satisfy most drivers. Under hard acceleration, the Mariner Hybrid feels sprightly, though the engine can get rather noisy when you're asking for full power.

The ride quality is fine for vehicles in this class, but the 300 additional pounds from the hybrid powertrain and batteries tend to add some body roll and reduce some of the crossover's agility. Though braking distances are poor, the brake pedal has a solid feel to it once the driver gets used to its slightly touchy action.

Interior

The Mariner Hybrid's cabin is a pleasantly functional space, thanks in part to a huge center console with removable bins. Satin-finish metallic accents and available leather upholstery add a premium sheen. However, the Mariner is starting to feel its age in terms of comfort and space. Up front, the seating position feels upright and trucklike and there's no telescoping steering wheel, making the driver feel as if he is hovering above the controls.

The rear seat is as flat as a pirate ship's plank and offers neither a recline function nor fore/aft adjustability. What's more, folding the seatback down is a royal pain, requiring the headrests to be removed and the bottom cushions to be tumbled forward, a consequence of offering a flat load floor. Cargo volume stands at a useful 29 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 66 cubic feet when that seat is folded down -- not bad given the Mariner's relatively compact footprint.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
177 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
34 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
177 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Overview

The Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Mariner Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,661.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,388.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mariner Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles