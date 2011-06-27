Used 2000 Mercury Cougar V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 5625 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight2892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Citrus Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Graystone
