Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 SLS AMG
Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Torque479 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,600
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,600
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,600
AMG Performance Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
AMG Performance Mediayes
Extended Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Bang & Olufsen 1,000 Watt Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Indoor Car Coveryes
AMG 10-Spoke Forged Alloy BLACKyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Coversyes
AMG 7-Spoke Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Side Mirror Capsyes
AMG 10-Spoke Forged Alloyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Front track66.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.2 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.2 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Exterior Colors
  • AMG Alubeam Silver
  • AMG Mango Monza Grey
  • designo Mango Alanite Grey
  • AMG Le Mans Red
  • AMG Sepang Brown
  • designo Mystic White II
  • AMG Imola Grey
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown , premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Black, leather
  • designo Sand/Black, leather
  • designo Classic Red/Black, leather
  • designo Espresso/Black, leather
  • designo Porcelain, leather
  • designo Sand, leather
  • designo Black, leather
  • designo Classic Red, leather
  • designo Espresso, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,600
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,600
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
