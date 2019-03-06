5 star reviews: 76 %

4 star reviews: 4 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 12 %

1 star reviews: 4 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 25 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Daily Driver

Anonymous , 03/02/2019

E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 is a great luxurious daily driver. The added luxury package adds more classic exterior styling with the traditional Mercedes upright star, that I think creates a much more elegant look than the standard sports styling. The luxury package also improves ride quality by adding more comfort-tuned electronic suspension which allows the car to simply glide over bumpy roads. The luxury package also improves the interior by adding very rich and soft leather seats, and stitching going all around the tops of the doors and the dashboard. The interior is highly elevated by the beautiful standard ambient lighting and the optional dual 12.3-inch displays that make the interior look high end and modern, while the wavy wood trim and interior details, like the analog clock and metal work throughout, keep the interior looking timeless with a well aging design. The handling of the E-Class is good, especially for a luxury sedan and the acceleration, while not extreme, is more than adequate to accelerate from a stop, or overtake from highway speeds. The car is full of great technology, that is easy to get used to, even if it is complex. The driver assistance package takes the stress out of highway driving, and the auto emergency braking for the front and rear especially is very helpful when parking. The park assist package also adds the 360 camera system with a bird's eye view function that is really helpful in parking garages or tight areas. The camera images are all great quality and have an HD resolution that makes backing out of a parking space easy, and the 180 degree rear camera and rear cross traffic assist make it easy to see an oncoming vehicle or person. Reliability has been great as the car has only needed basic required (and free) service. The sales staff were friendly and not pushy like the typical car salesmen, and the service department is always fast and gives a loaner when requested. However, when the car is washed at the dealership it seems as if the interior is wiped down with dirty rags and dirty water, which not only leaves dirt on the seats that I had to clean off myself, but is also the incorrect way to clean real leather because water can damage the material. I would ask to not have your car washed when taking it in for service, but other than that my experience has been great. The only place the E-Class, and most Mercedes, falls short is the depreciation and very low resale value. Even so, I feel that the purchase price of the E-Class was well worth it. When I was researching new cars, I found that the E-Class was more comfortable, better equipped, and was a better value than competitors like the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6. I would definitely recommend​ the E-Class to anyone looking for a new comfortable luxury car with all the best and newest tech. UPDATE: 10-4-19 I have owned this car for roughly 10 months and am pleased to say I have enjoyed every minute of it. This car has great material quality, technology, design, and customer service. The light-colored leather has held up well to daily wear and dirt (with regular cleaning) and the car has been faultless apart from an incident where a valet locked the keys in the car and the app was not working. I have seen complaints about rattles from the dashboard and door cards, but the roads where I live are horrible and I haven't had a problem yet. COMAND system works well and didn't require much getting used too, as I find it very intuitive. The Drive Pilot system works well and even after almost a year, I am still amazed by it. I still very much recommend this car especially with the luxury package interior and exterior (topstitched MB-TEX trim is a must for feel and look).

4 out of 5 stars, Luxury sedan, but could be better.

Peter S. , 03/31/2019

E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Pluses: Beautiful design, interior and exterior. Can be driven fast, slow, in comfort mode or in sport mode, and handles very well. Very quiet and comfortable ride. Minuses: The navigation system is a little clunky to use and the traffic heat map colors are difficult to see (highlight color streaks are not very wide and also pale), although the screen quality is excellent with great resolution. I was a little disappointed in the lack of leg room in the back when the front seats are pushed back. I am 6'3" or 193 cm tall and there is not much room left in the back when I push back. My wife just bought a new Subaru Ascent SUV and there is a lot of space in the second row. Obviously they are different vehicles, but a luxury sedan like the E300 should have more space in my book. Concerning repairs and service, my brand new car died the 3rd day I had it - it had a major electronic freak out and had to be towed. According to the dealer the on/off switch for the car (a so-called gateway switch) was faulty and after a few days of inquiry they told me that the part was not available stateside with delivery time unknown? Independent from the dealer, I was asked to fill outa survey by Mercedes USA and unloaded a little in the comment section that this lack of supply chain I would expect from Hyundai or Ford, but Mercedes - really. Got a call 1/2 day later and suddenly the part was located and traded with another dealer, funny how that goes. In the end, it took 2 weeks to get the car back on the road. Finally, the car has developed a persistent creaking and rattle in the front. The seat adjustment switches in the door rattle incessantly and the creak started 3 months after purchase. Am not very happy about that I must say, especially as the Subaru is quiet as can be. Update on the rattles - it's been in the shop 4 times now to ID and repair the rattle, but not much luck. The tech actually told me that the loudspeakers tend to have a rattle problem all the time - metal on wood with no rubber gasket in between - HELLO? If it continues, I may get rid of the car and try the Genesis. Who wants to sit in a 'luxury' car and listen to rattling. Final Update: The driver seat also squeaks, but I just don't move around too much, so it's manageable. The driver side mirrors needed to be replaced twice after they suddenly started creaking with opening/closing. Finally, the main starter button now generally works on the first try, but again randomly graces me, its owner, with starting the car only after the third try - go figure? Otherwise, the car drives really well, has great acceleration, is comfortable, although partial leather seats would be nice, given the price of the car. It is exceedingly quiet inside, has an exquisite sound system, and has decent space in the back. I get about 29-34 mpg during a 45 min highway commute. Overall, it's a decent car, but in my book a little too expensive, given its quirky reliability.

1 out of 5 stars, Buyer be aware - Lease End Statement

Paola M , 09/24/2019

E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I have been a loyal client. This is my 4th lease and I am afraid most likely the last. Mercedes Benz has hired a 3rd party to do their inspections and to my surprise, I received an almost 2k statement due in part to "excess wear and tear" of the tires... My lease was a two years 15k miles per year. I have friends working in different Mercedes dealerships and I was told this is the new norm, many clients are highly disappointed with this unexpected charges.

5 out of 5 stars, Incredible car

StevenS , 12/30/2019

E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

It feels way faster than the numbers suggest. I have no trouble exploding past other people on the highway. My previous car was a 2018 Infiniti Q60 with 400hp. This car is comfortable, very well built, and the interior is unbeaten in design. The 13 speakers Burmester sound system is also fantastic.

