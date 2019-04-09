5 star reviews: 76 %

4 star reviews: 4 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 12 %

1 star reviews: 4 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 25 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Performance, style, fun

Real Buyer , 05/24/2019

E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

In my search for a lux convertible I looked at several models and settled on the E450 Cabriolet. Unlike many in this class, it has a usable back seat, decent trunk space(for a cab), beautiful interior, state of the art tech, excellent performance and is just fun to drive. After 6 years of driving an SUV this car makes every day driving fun again. I considered the AMG but the standard twin turbo has plenty of performance.

5 out of 5 stars, Mercedes And Me: Great Going!

Steebie , 06/14/2019

E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

If you want a Convertible Roadster, the E450 Cabriolet makes the Mark! Let's start with the options I have, and whether they are worth the investment. I have the Drivers' Assistance Package, and I must say the technology has progressed to where it should be. The Active Distance Control when using the Cruise Control is spot on, as is the automatic braking when the car in front hits their brakes, which is more responsive than me. The automatic Lane Keeping control is also spot on and very responsive to curves in the road. The other elements of this Package are a must for safe driving, so I give this Option a "Must Have." I have the Massaging and heated/ventilated front seats. Living in the Deep South, this option package is a must! The Parktronic Package provides a 360 degree view of the car and surroundings from above, and is a necessity if you want to make sure you park exactly between the lines. I don't use the parking assistance portion of the Package, and find this not useful, but you can't get a 360 degree view from above with that element in the Package. This option is not a "must have." The AMG Package is for aesthetics, so even though it sets off the coolness of the car and its lines, its not really a necessity or "mush have." The 19 inch AMG wheels and tires I find a "must have". The tires are staggered sizes front and rear, so no tire rotation available. I went for the 12.2 inch additional Driver's dash projection as well as the HUD. It's great to have and provides a multitude of information options, but again not a "must have." My car's MSRP was slightly over $82,000, but I paid $8,400 less, so effectively, I received many of my options "free of charge." Now for the performance, handling responsiveness, and ride. With a V6 twin turbo engine generating 362 HP, it's fleet under foot! It's responsive and provides acceleration to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds. The gears change almost unnoticeably, and is smooth as silk. 9 forward gears are seamless. The braking capability is typical Benz; it stops on a dime. The E450 barely dips on turns and highway curves, and there are 4 selectable settings for the tranny and the shocks. Economy, Comfort, Sport and Sport +. There is a 5th selection where the driver can design their own combined settings. The ride is a bit stiff, especially considering the High Performance Low Profile run flat tires. So, if you want high tech, great performance, and an impressive Cabriolet, go for it. I urge you to sit in one, take it for a long test drive, and observe all the upgrade options to determine whether they are a "must have" for you.

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car

James C , 09/04/2019

E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Only have it for a week but so far it’s just a great auto that has everything you could ever want a car to do. Found out too late that it has run flat tires. I have not ever been a fan of those but time will tell.

5 out of 5 stars, The Best or Nothing!!!

Bob Smith , 07/29/2019

E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

We bought this great vehicle through the European Delivery Plan from Atlanta Classic Cars. From the very second we laid eyes on this car in Sindelfingen we knew we had made the correct choice. It is absolutely the finest Cabriolet for this size car on the market today. The two week drive throughout Europe was a fantastic “break-in” trip for this car. Since we took delivery again at our dealer we have thoroughly enjoyed showing our Cabriolet new sights in the states....you will not regret buying a 2019 E450 Cabriolet, you will love it... THE BEST OR NOTHING!!!! One year later.....STILL THE BEST OR NOTHING!!!! Great car that is fun to drive...

