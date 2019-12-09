  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan
MSRP Range: $69,200 - $79,900

Select a trim

Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick would be the AMG CLS 53. It features a more powerful engine and comes with a unique interior trim. There's a host of options and packages you can add from there. The Driver Assist package, which throws in all of Mercedes' latest safety systems, is one we'd make sure to get.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Powerful six-cylinder engine delivers decisive acceleration
  • Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
  • Long list of available advanced safety features
  • Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
Cons
  • Rear headroom is limited by the sloping roofline
  • Uses Mercedes' older COMAND infotainment system
What's new
  • The CLS is redesigned for 2019
  • New styling, engines and interior
  • Now seats five passengers instead of four
  • Represents the start of the third CLS generation

Overall rating

Depending on your perspective, Mercedes-Benz made the 2019 CLS either a practical coupe or an impractical but stylish sedan. You see, the CLS' sloping roofline puts the squeeze on larger passengers seated in the back, and its trunk volume is nowhere near what the more traditional E-Class sedan offers up. But the CLS' styling is much more aggressive and swoopy. It's all about what you prioritize.

The 2019 Mercedes CLS, which is fully redesigned, does have some significant changes. A new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine has replaced the previous CLS 550's V8. Used in both the new CLS 450 and AMG CLS 53, the engine also comes with a 48-volt integrated starter-generator system. It's kind of a mild hybrid system that helps with initial acceleration and smooths out the engine stop-start operation.

On the inside, the new CLS features seating for five, whereas the older model only sat four. Due to reduced headroom and a narrow cabin, we don't think the middle passenger will be very comfortable on anything but short trips, but at least the option is there. Technology-wise, the CLS features a large 12.3-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and Mercedes' COMAND navigation and infotainment system. This last bit is an odd move since other new Mercedes models feature the more appealing MBUX system.

From a ride and comfort perspective, the CLS is stiffer and sportier than an E-Class but softer and more comfortable than the AMG GT range of sports cars. Other competitors to the CLS are varied. For starters, you could look at cars such as the Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. And if you want to punch higher in the luxury and performance range, there's the Porsche Panamera and the Audi S7. But for a sedan that looks the part of a coupe, the new CLS is certainly among the best.

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a coupe-styled luxury sedan with seating for five. The CLS 450 and the CLS 450 4Matic utilize the same powertrain and standard features, but they differ in their driven wheels: The 4Matic is all-wheel-drive, while the standard model is rear-drive only. The AMG CLS 53 features all-wheel drive, a more powerful engine and numerous performance features as standard equipment.

The CLS 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting.

On the tech front, the CLS comes with a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.

Notable options include a Warmth & Comfort package (rapid front-seat heating, heated front armrests and a heated steering wheel), a Premium package (a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, satellite radio and an inductive smartphone charging system), and an Energizing Comfort package (an in-cabin air purification and fragrance system).

A Parking Assist package adds active assistance that helps drivers find suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spots, a surround-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert. Additionally, you can add a Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control with active speed limit assist, active lane centering, evasive steering assist, front and rear automatic braking and collision mitigation, and active blind-spot assist.

Other stand-alone options include a 25-speaker Burmester sound system, multicontour front seats and sound-reducing windows.

The AMG CLS 53 adds a more powerful engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). Additionally, the nine-speed transmission features quicker shifting for quicker acceleration while the standard all-wheel-drive system uses a dynamic system to transfer torque between the front and rear axles. An air suspension is standard, and the AMG features its own interior trim, steering wheel and 19-inch wheels. Most of the above options are also available for the CLS 53.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Rolling Technology Display
Jim Collum,
CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

Just leased this car after previously leasing a 2016 CLS400. Huge leap ahead. Other than seats that are too aggressively bolstered for a everyday sedan, I love this vehicle. Best parts are an amazing powertrain with effortless and endless power, beautiful interior, great stereo and safety features and a 5th seat. Technology isn’t always intuitive but learning curve isn’t steep. Truck shrunk a bit as well from the last generation. It may not have a ton of personality as most cars are just snout perfect nowadays but it’s truly a fantastic vehicle I’d recommend to anyone and makes a great family vehicle for my wife, me and our 2 year old.

Features & Specs

CLS 450 4dr Sedan features & specs
CLS 450 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$69,200
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$71,700
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$79,900
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite CLS-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Active Blind Spot Assist
Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and beeps if you signal in that direction. It also steers you away if you drift toward it.
Car-to-X Communication
Transmits important safety vehicle status updates over the air to nearby vehicles, which can then alert their drivers of the situation.

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Audi A7

Both of these coupe-style sedans have been fully redesigned for 2019. Front-seat passenger room is similar between the A7 and the CLS 450. But if frequently transporting passengers in the rear seat is a critical mission, you should opt for the Audi due to its slightly roomier back seat.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Audi A7 features

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

While both the CLA and the CLS share similar swooping rooflines, the CLA has a much smaller passenger compartment. Thanks to its size, the CLA is more agile in the city. But out on the open road, the CLS will ride better and handle more like a traditional sports car. Of course, the CLS is a lot more expensive, but you're also getting a much nicer and desirable car.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class is also available as a traditional two-door coupe, but the E-Class sedan and the CLS are similar in size and layout, at least for the front passengers. For regular rear-seat duty, opt for the E-Class sedan since it has better leg- and headroom. The E-Class also comes in a wider range of models and prices.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 First Drive

A New Powertrain, Semi-Automated Tech, and Room for 5

Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special Correspondent
July 28th, 2018

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is called a "four-door coupe."

If that phrase makes you wince and grit your teeth because a coupe by definition is a two-door car, well, you have the Mercedes-Benz CLS to blame. When Mercedes introduced the E-Class-based CLS in 2006, it called attention to the car's sloping roofline and frameless windows, which look more like what you'd see on a sporty two-door than a sensible sedan. Thus, the four-door coupe was born. You don't have to like the marketing language to like the car, though.

Whatever you call it, the CLS offers a unique way to blend the usability of a four-door without the stodgy, heavy looks usually associated with sedans. For 2019, the redesigned CLS offers a new inline-six turbocharged engine with a mild hybrid system, semi-automated driver-assist packages and, for the first time, seating for five. Plus, there's an AMG version. We took a quick spin in the all-wheel-drive version of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 around the mean streets of New Jersey, getting lost in Manhattan on the way. Here are our first impressions.

The Walk Up

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is available in three trims: the CLS 450, the CLS 450 4Matic AWD, and the AMG CLS 53. Greet even the base CLS from the front, and you may think you're walking up to an AMG GT. Certainly, the Brooklyn local who was standing nearby when we opened the door on our test car thought so. "Ya just buy that?" he asked. "Looks nice. Be careful, that AMG is a fast car."

You can understand why he thought it was the high-performance model: The CLS 450 shares styling cues with the GT. It has the same long hood and the wide grille slung between slanted LED headlights — thankfully running lengthwise across the front of the car, and not the open-fish-mouth trapezoid so popular these days. It's more of an aggressive grimace, or maybe a flat-sided banana. But either way, the CLS looks racer-y and a little angry and definitely not stodgy. The lower fascia is also inspired by the AMG GT, with large, integrated air ducts wrapping around to almost touch the 19-inch alloy wheels.

From the other end, it's a different story. The CLS got a bit of a butt-lift for 2019, but from the back, the car doesn't seem quite as ready for a fight. The sweep of the roofline to the decklid gives it a droopy appearance from some angles, although not nearly as much as in the earlier CLS models.

The Drive Away

Mercedes' interiors look like sci-fi cockpits, or maybe like a new steampunk aesthetic that blends modernity with the Atomic Age rather than the Victorian era? Let's call it MidcenturySilicon. The dash is a combo of shiny digital screens (the 12.3-inch gauge-cluster screen is standard, while the larger infotainment screen is optional), metal and wood, as well as round air vents that look like jet turbines. It's a good mashup, managing to be both clean and interesting at the same time. One complaint we'll get out of the way early is that while the digital screens look like touchscreens, they aren't. Inputs are possible via thumbpads on the steering wheel, buttons on the center stack, a knob in the console and a touch-sensitive pad above that. But they're not where you most expect them to be: on that center screen. During the drive, we repeatedly forgot that and jabbed at the display leaving smudgy, frustrated fingerprints.

When you aren't scowling at the untouchable screen, the Mercedes infotainment is fast, and it's easy to learn your way around the menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but we got to immediately make use of the in-car navigation when we missed the very first turn to leave the city and took an impromptu tour of the hip neighborhoods around the Brooklyn Bridge. The car recalculated quickly and didn't try to send us down any one-way streets or alleys. Visibility was good, even when darting around double-parked delivery trucks. The 362-horsepower turbocharged inline-six engine was responsive with no lags or delay, allowing us to hold our own in the eat-or-be-eaten world of NYC commuters.

Some of that responsiveness is due to the integrated starter/generator, which is an electric motor tucked between the engine and its nine-speed automatic transmission. While not a full hybrid, the electric motor adds up to 21 hp and up to 181 lb-ft of torque to the 3.0-liter's 369 lb-ft. The electric assist comes just off the throttle to give the turbo time to build boost, improving acceleration. And when engine stop-start is enabled, the CLS can coast short distances without restarting the gas engine.

Relax, the CLS Has Got This

If you think it sounds stressful to pilot an expensive luxury car into Manhattan, you're not wrong. But the CLS did what it could to make life easier, and it can do a lot. Along with blind-spot monitoring to aid with lane changes, the CLS includes braking and attention assist to help keep drivers focused and out of trouble. The 360-degree camera is usable at any time, which made threading through a gas station to turn around a much less nerve-wracking situation. Should we have gotten a little more automotively intimate with the city dwellers than we would have liked, the CLS not only has airbags, but it can also sense an impending crash and adjust the seat bolsters to move you toward the center of the car, away from the about-to-crumple door.

We were less impressed with the semi-automated driving assistant since the steering inputs from the car didn't seem to kick in over dotted highway lines. But it made up for it with vigorous corrections on a two-lane road any time we even thought about brushing the outer edge of the lane. It was unpleasant and, in one case, startling when the car pulled so hard that we thought a tire had gone flat. 

When we weren't fighting the CLS for control, handling was light and dreamy. The optional air suspension allows for ride-height changes on the fly, and different modes bump up the exhaust note, tighten up the steering and stiffen the ride — although it was never jarring, even in the sportiest setting. All the inputs had a sort of softness to them. The brakes were not grabby, and the throttle was not jumpy. The only aggressive act by this car is in lane correction.

Thankfully, the CLS is happy to help you relax after it freaks you out. An optional Comfort package turns it into a spa on wheels. Want to calm down? Find the "Relaxing" setting in the menu and the lighting — oh yeah, there's adjustable interior lighting all through the cabin — goes a gentle blue, a light scent comes from the perfume jar in the glovebox and wafts through the vents, and the seats vibrate beneath you like a happy cat. To perk up, activate the "Energizing" program. Everything turns red and purple, and energetic music plays through the optional Burmester surround-sound stereo. There's even an exercise program that will talk you through shoulder stretches and proper posture while you drive.

If only it could give you a gel manicure from the dash, the new CLS would be better than a day at Burke Williams.

A Coupe Coup?

The 2019 CLS feels a little like a transition car. Designwise it's tough out front, soft in the back; it's half AMG and half E-Class. It now seats five and has excellent legroom. But it's still a tight squeeze for tall folks in the back because of that low roofline Mercedes is so proud of. The engine technology is interesting, but will it prove more appealing than the V8 that was in the 2018 CLS? There's a nearly 40-hp difference, and not in favor of the inline-six. Will the mileage gains be enough to make the mild-hybrid system worthwhile? Finally, the comfort programs and perfumes are neat parlor tricks, but we'd rather have the touchscreen and MBUX system just announced in the 2019 A-Class. The 2019 CLS 450 is an attractive car with some lovely features, but it might be worth waiting to see what comes in 2020.

You can expect the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 in dealerships by fall of 2019. We don't have official pricing yet. But the 2018 CLS started at $75,000, and we expect the 2019 model will be in that price range.

Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 CLS-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLS-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLS-Class has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Learn more

