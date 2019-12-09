Relax, the CLS Has Got This

If you think it sounds stressful to pilot an expensive luxury car into Manhattan, you're not wrong. But the CLS did what it could to make life easier, and it can do a lot. Along with blind-spot monitoring to aid with lane changes, the CLS includes braking and attention assist to help keep drivers focused and out of trouble. The 360-degree camera is usable at any time, which made threading through a gas station to turn around a much less nerve-wracking situation. Should we have gotten a little more automotively intimate with the city dwellers than we would have liked, the CLS not only has airbags, but it can also sense an impending crash and adjust the seat bolsters to move you toward the center of the car, away from the about-to-crumple door.

We were less impressed with the semi-automated driving assistant since the steering inputs from the car didn't seem to kick in over dotted highway lines. But it made up for it with vigorous corrections on a two-lane road any time we even thought about brushing the outer edge of the lane. It was unpleasant and, in one case, startling when the car pulled so hard that we thought a tire had gone flat.

When we weren't fighting the CLS for control, handling was light and dreamy. The optional air suspension allows for ride-height changes on the fly, and different modes bump up the exhaust note, tighten up the steering and stiffen the ride — although it was never jarring, even in the sportiest setting. All the inputs had a sort of softness to them. The brakes were not grabby, and the throttle was not jumpy. The only aggressive act by this car is in lane correction.

Thankfully, the CLS is happy to help you relax after it freaks you out. An optional Comfort package turns it into a spa on wheels. Want to calm down? Find the "Relaxing" setting in the menu and the lighting — oh yeah, there's adjustable interior lighting all through the cabin — goes a gentle blue, a light scent comes from the perfume jar in the glovebox and wafts through the vents, and the seats vibrate beneath you like a happy cat. To perk up, activate the "Energizing" program. Everything turns red and purple, and energetic music plays through the optional Burmester surround-sound stereo. There's even an exercise program that will talk you through shoulder stretches and proper posture while you drive.

If only it could give you a gel manicure from the dash, the new CLS would be better than a day at Burke Williams.