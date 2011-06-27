  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35
MSRP: $47,850

MSRP$47,850
Edmunds suggests you pay$57,153
Save as much as $567 with Edmunds

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

    Features & Specs

    AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$47,850
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower302 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CLA-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLA-Class gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLA-Class has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class:

    • A blind-spot monitor and interior ambient lighting are now standard on all models
    • MBUX Interior Assistant is offered as a standalone option
    • Part of the second CLA generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLA-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLA-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CLA-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,850.

    Other versions include:

    • AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $47,850
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the next question is, which CLA-Class model is right for you? CLA-Class variants include AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of CLA-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35 Overview

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35 is offered in the following styles: AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 CLA-Class AMG CLA 35.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG CLA 35, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,900. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $567 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $567 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,333.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 1.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35s are available in my area?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 3 new 2021 [object Object] CLA-Class AMG CLA 35s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,875 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,538.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,867.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 and all available trim types: AMG CLA 35. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

