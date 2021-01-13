2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S
What’s new
- A 12.3-inch driver display and heated front seats are now standard
- New Night Edition package adds black exterior trim
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- A range of high-horsepower engines available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- C 300's optional sport suspension rides too harshly
- Limited cargo space
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
Mercedes' new S-Class certainly sets new standards for luxury and opulence. But you know, you might not be able to afford a six-figure executive sedan with facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. If so, you might want to consider the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, the C-Class is a versatile small luxury car that offers an appealing mix of comfort, performance and top-notch construction.
But this current-generation C-Class — it dates back to the 2015 model year — is getting on its years, and it lacks the newest Mercedes infotainment interface. As such, the A-Class and the E-Class — the two vehicles that bookend the C-Class in terms of price and size — feel more modern and up-to-date. Check out our Edmunds Expert Rating for the full rundown of this Merc's hits and misses.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Acceleration feels strong. The C 300 has an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, though it trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but it can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine too comes across as unrefined, and it sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.
How’s the interior?8.0
Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height. It makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, it has less rear legroom and footroom than some rival luxury sedans.
How’s the tech?8.5
The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. The driver assist features work well and are well calibrated, but they're a pricey option.
How’s the storage?7.0
Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
The A-Class is the new "entry-level" Benz, but the C-Class has been the traditional point of entry. So for an entry-level luxury car, build quality is exceptional. There's an impressive attention to detail and fit and finish in this mass-produced luxe sedan. Panel fit, controls, trim and brightwork are all very solid.
Wildcard7.5
Absent the stiff suspension and ride, though, the C-Class remains a kind of old-school luxury experience, with the benefit of modern tech, design, connectivity and driver safety. The margins between its rivals are thin, but the Benz still exudes a bit more elegance and grace.
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a small luxury car sold in sedan, coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Five trims are available in increasing levels of performance: C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. Most models use rear-wheel drive, though the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 feature all-wheel drive. Regardless of engine, a nine-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
C 300 and C 300 4Matic
The base C 300 and C 300 4Matic are virtually identical; the only difference is that the former features rear-wheel drive and the latter is equipped with all-wheel drive. Standard features include:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque)
- LED headlights
- Sunroof (sedan and coupe only)
- Power trunklid
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Digital gauge cluster
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Neck heater (Cabriolet only)
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch central infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Premium package (Cabriolet only, see below)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change)
The C 300 is available with a wide range of option packages and stand-alone options. These include:
- AMG Line package
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Chrome starburst-pattern grille
- Rear spoiler
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Sport seats
- Premium package
- Ambient interior lighting
- 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system
- Satellite radio
- Night Edition package
- Premium package
- AMG Line package
- Black-painted exterior accents
- Black grille
- Imitation suede seat inserts
- Multimedia package
- Navigation system
- Touchpad controller
- Car-to-X functionality (can electronically communicate with infrastructure and other vehicles equipped with this technology)
- Parking Assistance package
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)
- Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the C-Class and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Driver Assistance package
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front. Can also react to traffic signs and set speed)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
- Blind-spot intervention (automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Wireless charging pad
AMG C 43
The AMG C 43 turns up the performance wick with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. Other additions include:
- Premium package
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers
- Upgraded brakes
- Sport exhaust
- Sport steering wheel
- Imitation suede seat inserts
The AMG C 43 is available with all of the C 300's options and packages. You can also opt for:
- Performance exhaust
- Configurable steering wheel controls
- AMG Track Pace software application
AMG C 63
The high-performance AMG C 63 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft). On top of AMG C 43 content, it adds:
- Electronic rear limited-slip differential
- Performance exhaust
- Additional driving modes
- IWC analog clock
AMG C 63 S
The AMG C 63 S uses a more potent version of the V8, this time tuned to deliver 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. Also included are:
- Unique grille
- Dynamic engine mounts
- Additional traction modes
- Configurable steering wheel controls
- Leather upholstery
The AMG C 63 and C 63 S can be optioned with any of the C 300's features unless otherwise already included.
Features & Specs
|AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$85,600
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$76,200
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$78,250
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and applies the brakes if it senses a front collision.
- Surround View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces so you can avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
So long has the C-Class versus BMW 3 Series rivalry lasted that pictographs depicting the struggle were found in an unearthed Egyptian tomb believed to be built during the 12th dynasty. The most recent volley in this eternal conflict was fired in 2019 when BMW last redesigned the 3 Series. The 3 Series and the C-Class are pretty evenly matched but stand as only midpack models in our rankings of small luxury sedans.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Audi is content to let Mercedes and BMW duke it out while its own compact quietly sits near the top of our rankings of the best small luxury sedans. The Audi A4 was redesigned in 2017, but constant updates mean that every new A4 is better than last year's. We commend the A4 for its tech-forward interior design, high levels of comfort, and roomy, adult-friendly cabin. With standard all-wheel drive and a smattering of included driving aids, the Audi offers surprising value too.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is perhaps the strongest reason not to buy a C-Class. It's smaller and comes with front-wheel drive by default, but we think the A-Class bests its bigger brother in a variety of ways. Introduced just a couple years ago, the A-Class has a more comprehensive set of tech features, and the infotainment system's MBUX interface is unquestionably superior to the C-Class' COMAND unit.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- A 12.3-inch driver display and heated front seats are now standard
- New Night Edition package adds black exterior trim
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,200.
Other versions include:
- AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $85,600
- AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $76,200
- AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $78,250
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Overview
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S is offered in the following styles: AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 C-Class AMG C 63 S 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 C-Class AMG C 63 S.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 C-Class AMG C 63 S featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG C 63 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S here.
Why trust Edmunds?
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga