Used 2003 Mazda Truck Consumer Reviews
Great little truck
Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer.
Best New Vehicle I Have Ever Purchased
This has been a terrific truck. I used it for work for about 5 years and it hasn't been babied. It stays outside year round in the hot Florida sun beachside. Other than 2 sets of tires, a battery, regular oil changes and a set of spark plugs, have not had to do another thing to it and it has run like a top since day one. The paint is fading and it is about due for some body work and bigger maintenance, but I am prepared to put a few thousand into it to keep it around another 5 years. I love this truck THAT much.
real truck
Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.
MAZDA B3000 CAB PLUS DUAL SPORT
THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.
Not a Ranger
Nice truck. I know it's basically a Ranger but with Mazda's new 4 year warranty I went with the B-Series. The fabulous 5 speed auto makes the most of the small 6 cylinder and I don't see one every light like a Ranger.
