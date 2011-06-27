Used 2003 Mazda Truck Consumer Reviews

Great little truck Ing , 09/13/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer. Report Abuse

Best New Vehicle I Have Ever Purchased fv , 07/10/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This has been a terrific truck. I used it for work for about 5 years and it hasn't been babied. It stays outside year round in the hot Florida sun beachside. Other than 2 sets of tires, a battery, regular oil changes and a set of spark plugs, have not had to do another thing to it and it has run like a top since day one. The paint is fading and it is about due for some body work and bigger maintenance, but I am prepared to put a few thousand into it to keep it around another 5 years. I love this truck THAT much.

real truck father , 10/22/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.

MAZDA B3000 CAB PLUS DUAL SPORT SPECTER , 03/21/2003 6 of 7 people found this review helpful THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.