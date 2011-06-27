  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Consumer Reviews

RX7 Convertible Experiences

tomperanteau, 04/16/2007
I have owned Rotarys on and off since 1978. From the RX2 through several RX7s. My convertible has an aftermarket turbo on it and it not only the most fun car I have ever owned, but also one of the most reliable. If you take care of a Rotary, it will last well over 200k miles. Although gas mileage is not that great, you save in rebuilds and repairs on the car.

Don't Buy One!!

Joejoejoe, 07/01/2008
I bought mine with 90 thousand miles which is quite low for that old of a car. I did a bunch of work on it. New brakes, shocks, which are insanely expensive to put in as they had to tear the rear of the car apart to install them. Parts were crazy, I have BMW and parts are half what I paid for Mazda parts. In the winter when I moved to Portland from Ca. I had a hard time starting it. 10 mechanics later the compression was low on one of the rotors. Car had 129 thousand miles, been babied from day frequent oil changes, etc. Needed a new engine. It was fun to drive when it worked but why do these cars have fans, the engines always burn out and people still love them. I am over it.

rx-7's

Kevin Santana, 05/14/2002
Very nice sports car for the price. Handles very well and fun to drive and can take alot of hard driving. I have had mine for 7 years and still love it.

rx7 review

sspilis, 07/13/2003
Very relailbe, fun to drive

Love my RX-7

allyrx7, 07/30/2002
I've had two now, and I've loved them both. The only serious repair concern involved losing compression in the engine. It's not a problem that will kill the car but it can be annoying the first time. What a ride. This car hugs the curves, loves the road, is fun to drive. Great on long trips, too. OK, so it doesn't have cup holders. So what. You need to keep both hands on the wheel to feel the excitement anyway. The oil-cooled engine is great in Southern climates (like mine) and when you regularly change the oil every 2500 - 300 miles, you have no worries.

