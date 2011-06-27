Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Consumer Reviews

RX7 Convertible Experiences tomperanteau , 04/16/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned Rotarys on and off since 1978. From the RX2 through several RX7s. My convertible has an aftermarket turbo on it and it not only the most fun car I have ever owned, but also one of the most reliable. If you take care of a Rotary, it will last well over 200k miles. Although gas mileage is not that great, you save in rebuilds and repairs on the car. Report Abuse

Don't Buy One!! Joejoejoe , 07/01/2008 2 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought mine with 90 thousand miles which is quite low for that old of a car. I did a bunch of work on it. New brakes, shocks, which are insanely expensive to put in as they had to tear the rear of the car apart to install them. Parts were crazy, I have BMW and parts are half what I paid for Mazda parts. In the winter when I moved to Portland from Ca. I had a hard time starting it. 10 mechanics later the compression was low on one of the rotors. Car had 129 thousand miles, been babied from day frequent oil changes, etc. Needed a new engine. It was fun to drive when it worked but why do these cars have fans, the engines always burn out and people still love them. I am over it.

rx-7's Kevin Santana , 05/14/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Very nice sports car for the price. Handles very well and fun to drive and can take alot of hard driving. I have had mine for 7 years and still love it.

rx7 review sspilis , 07/13/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Very relailbe, fun to drive