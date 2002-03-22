Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 for Sale Near Me

I bought my 1988 MX6-GT new in Dec 1987. The Celica and Prelude were its competition. I bought the Mazda because it had more features and performance for the money. The car has phenomenal performance, it certainly feels like it put outs much more than its 140 HP/190 Ft-pounds torque ratings. The car was driven in Korea during 1988-1992 (I'm in the Air Force) and sat in storage for another three years (1995-1998) during another overseas assignment. Nearly four years ago I decided to sink some money in it instead of buying a new car. I installed an upgraded exhaust, 17 inch wheels and tires, sport shocks/struts, Eibach lowering springs, sheepskins, and a Momo steering wheel.

Read more