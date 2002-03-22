Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-6 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-6 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-6
  4. Used 1991 Mazda MX-6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.715 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
1988 Mazda MX-6GT Owned since new
toucanf16,03/22/2002
I bought my 1988 MX6-GT new in Dec 1987. The Celica and Prelude were its competition. I bought the Mazda because it had more features and performance for the money. The car has phenomenal performance, it certainly feels like it put outs much more than its 140 HP/190 Ft-pounds torque ratings. The car was driven in Korea during 1988-1992 (I'm in the Air Force) and sat in storage for another three years (1995-1998) during another overseas assignment. Nearly four years ago I decided to sink some money in it instead of buying a new car. I installed an upgraded exhaust, 17 inch wheels and tires, sport shocks/struts, Eibach lowering springs, sheepskins, and a Momo steering wheel.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-6
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Mazda MX-6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings