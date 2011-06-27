2020 Mazda 3 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SelectSelect 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Lender - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Donation/Charity Bonus Offer - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Loyalty for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Driving School Association of America - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chase Bank Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- $1,000
- 08/01/2020
- 09/01/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing using special rates. Must finance through Mazda Financial Services. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- $500
- 08/01/2020
- 09/01/2020
Donation/Charity Bonus OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers donating a vehicle to Vehicles for Change may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of donation may be required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- $500
- 08/01/2020
- 09/01/2020
Loyalty for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.
- $750
- 08/01/2020
- 10/01/2020
Driving School Association of AmericaRequirements and Restrictions:
Driving School Association of America (DSAA) Graduates may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of graduation required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. Transferable within household. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- $500
- 08/01/2020
- 10/01/2020
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.
- $500
- 08/01/2020
- 10/01/2020
Financing(6 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 24 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 63 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 1.9% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Mazda 3 Deals
