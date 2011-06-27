  1. Home
Used 2003 Maserati Spyder Consumer Reviews

8 reviews
Excellent Automobile--Prefered over Z8

S. Ricardo, 06/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I own a Z8 and a Cambiocorsa, and the Maserati is the winner by far. Much more responsive, powerful, and agile. I love driving around town and watching people stare at this beautiful car. It is very fun waiting at a red light and challenging people to a race by reving it's massive engine. Scared a couple people off even while going slow. A+, EXCELLENT AUTO--HIGHLY RECOMMEND.

FAST AND FUN

Marco Maserati, 10/27/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car is very exciting, from starting it up to parking it in your driveway. The look and feel of this vehicle is elegant yet very sporty. This car makes me feel great and the sound of this beast is awsome. This car does nothing but make me smile :) HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!

Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa

Ernesto, 07/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I find the car exciting. I own a Ferrari Testarossa too, and I enjoy both cars with equal enthusiasm, however I love the F1 gear shift. The car handle very well and I do not regret buying it. Good job Ferrari and Maserati.

pure exhiliration

timmy19, 09/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

my little baby is so so beautiful and so powerful. it is such an eye-catcher on the road. true pure exhilration. the only negative is a difficult-to-use and disppointing stereo system (the buttons.....can't fast forward....). once the song is on, the sound is excellent though.

Love This Car!

Gian, 09/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has great acceleration. Incredible road holding capability. State of the art interior design. I was surpirsed with the all the safety features. It is a very driveable machine.

