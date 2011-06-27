Used 2003 Maserati Spyder Consumer Reviews
Excellent Automobile--Prefered over Z8
I own a Z8 and a Cambiocorsa, and the Maserati is the winner by far. Much more responsive, powerful, and agile. I love driving around town and watching people stare at this beautiful car. It is very fun waiting at a red light and challenging people to a race by reving it's massive engine. Scared a couple people off even while going slow. A+, EXCELLENT AUTO--HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
FAST AND FUN
The car is very exciting, from starting it up to parking it in your driveway. The look and feel of this vehicle is elegant yet very sporty. This car makes me feel great and the sound of this beast is awsome. This car does nothing but make me smile :) HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa
I find the car exciting. I own a Ferrari Testarossa too, and I enjoy both cars with equal enthusiasm, however I love the F1 gear shift. The car handle very well and I do not regret buying it. Good job Ferrari and Maserati.
pure exhiliration
my little baby is so so beautiful and so powerful. it is such an eye-catcher on the road. true pure exhilration. the only negative is a difficult-to-use and disppointing stereo system (the buttons.....can't fast forward....). once the song is on, the sound is excellent though.
Love This Car!
This car has great acceleration. Incredible road holding capability. State of the art interior design. I was surpirsed with the all the safety features. It is a very driveable machine.
Sponsored cars related to the Spyder
Related Used 2003 Maserati Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible