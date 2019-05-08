  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2019 Maserati Levante SUV

What’s new

  • New turbocharged V8 available in two new variants: GTS and Trofeo
  • New interior and exterior trim
  • Improved infotainment system graphics
  • Electric power-assisted steering replaces hydraulic-assist steering
  • Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
  • Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines provide quick acceleration
  • Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
  • Highly customizable interior
  • Some downmarket buttons and switches
  • Fuel economy lags that of other luxury SUVs
  • Comes up short on storage space
MSRP Starting at
$75,980
$75,980
Save as much as $2,500
2019 Maserati Levante SUV pricing
in Ashburn, VA

2019 Maserati Levante SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?

Luxury cars like the Levante are all about excess, so we suggest going straight for one of the new V8-equipped models. The 550-hp engine in the Levante GTS would do just fine. More power is available in the Trofeo trim, but the GTS is equipped with most of the same features, for quite a bit less money. If you want to keep the Levante a more sensible, five-figure purchase, the Levante S in GranLusso trim is hard to beat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Not even an old-school performance luxury automaker like Maserati is immune to the new automotive landscape centered on SUVs. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini all now offer a sport-utility model, and Ferrari isn't far behind. Now in its second year of production, the Levante brings classic Maserati character to that same world of large luxury SUVs.

The Levante's distinctive design and thoroughbred engine power, derived from its Ferrari roots, help it stand out from more mainstream luxury SUVs. And its broad range of custom options, from the color of its brake calipers to a variety of interior leathers and materials, also give the Levante a more personal touch.

For 2019, the Levante expands its interior and exterior trim options, boasts an improved infotainment system, and receives an updated steering system. The Levante now also offers a V8 engine, and no ordinary V8 either; this new twin-turbocharged specimen generates 550 horsepower or 590 hp, depending on trim level.

The Levante blends exotic Italian style with power and exceptional handling, but a closer look reveals cost-cutting measures. The interior trim, knobs and switches come from more mainstream family sedans, cargo space is less than other rivals, and as cool as the Ferrari engine link sounds, it means the Levante's fuel economy trails the segment.

These aren't reasons enough to overlook the exotic pedigree of this SUV; the Levante's exclusivity, panache and strong performance continue to separate it from the crowd.

2019 Maserati Levante models

The 2019 Maserati Levante comes in four variants that are defined by power output. The base Levante and Levante S use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 345 horsepower in base trim and 424 hp in S trim. The Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo come with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that generates 550 hp and 590 hp, respectively.

Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4.

Standard features on the base Levante include 19-inch wheels, a driver-adjustable and adaptive air suspension, a limited-slip differential, and hill descent control. The exterior shows automatic bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog- and taillights, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, chrome exterior trim, and a power liftgate.

Inside, you'll find piano-black plastic interior trim, leather upholstery, 12-way power adjustable front seats with memory (driver only) and heating, dual-zone climate control, four 12-volt outlets (two front, one rear, one cargo), four USB outlets (two front, two rear), and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

The 8.4-inch entertainment display offers navigation, satellite radio with a one-year subscription, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The standard 280-watt stereo plays through eight speakers. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

The base Levante also offers the GranLusso or GranSport option groups. Both packages cost the same, but the GranLusso adds luxury features, such as premium leather, and the GranSport adds sporty features, such as shift paddles.

Opting for the GranLusso package adds a panoramic sunroof, metallic-finished roof rails, bright silver skid plates, a body color rear spoiler, and black brake calipers. The interior receives open-pore wood trim, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a heated and wood-lined steering wheel. The stereo is upgraded to 900 watts and 14 speakers.

The GranSport also gains a panoramic sunroof, a body-color sport rear spoiler, and the stereo upgrade. Cosmetic changes include piano-black exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, and red brake calipers. True to its name, this package also adds shift paddles, 12-way power-adjustable seats with larger bolsters, and a sport steering wheel and pedals.

The Levante S builds on the base model's features with larger front brakes, shift paddles, a panoramic sunroof, and upgraded full leather upholstery. The GranLusso package adds soft-close doors, while the GranSport package offers the same features described above.

Most features in the GranLusso and GranSport can be optioned individually for either Levante.

Three additional packages are also available for both base and S trim models. The Climate package adds heated rear seats and windshield washer nozzles, while the Driver Assistance Plus package includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and a surround-view camera system. This package also offers active lane keeping and blind-spot assist, which can selectively apply the brakes to prevent unsafe lane changes.

The new Nerissimo Base and Nerissimo GranSport also add black exterior trim elements, including black grille, roof rails and exhaust tips.

The new-for-2019 Levante GTS and Trofeo trims blend most of the same features of the GranLusso and GranSport packages, and follow a similar logic: the GTS leans more luxury while the Trofeo leans a bit more sport. Subtle differences include the Trofeo's carbon fiber trim (compared to the GTS's piano black trim), adaptive full LED headlights, and high-performance tires, for example.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Maserati Levante S (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Levante has received some revisions, including the addition of electric power-assisted steering and more standard safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Levante.

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology9.0

Driving

7.5
The Levante S puts a definitive emphasis on "Sport," landing somewhere between pure luxury SUV models and the fire-breathing beasts that roll out of the BMW M and Mercedes-AMG factories. Its engine is its greatest asset, but it scores pretty well in all other dynamic areas.

Acceleration

8.0
The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes healthy power and a beautiful sound, but it lacks a little response when driven in Normal mode due to turbo lag. Sport mode alleviates this issue somewhat because it keeps the transmission in a lower gear. The sprint to 60 mph is properly quick at 5 seconds flat.

Braking

7.0
The brakes are easy to modulate with the right amount of bite during casual driving, but we encountered some disconcerting wobbles during our panic stops when the suspension wasn't in Sport mode. This issue didn't occur in Sport mode; the car even posted an impressive 106-foot stop from 60 mph.

Steering

We found the steering feedback from last year's Levante direct and precise, with assistance that varied with speed. The new Levante has electric power-assisted steering, which might alter the feel through the steering wheel.

Handling

7.0
The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves are aren't perfectly smooth, which diminishes driving confidence.

Drivability

6.5
The eight-speed automatic is a good match to the V6, and it executes quick and nearly seamless shifts. The shift-by-wire gear selector can be a nuisance when trying to quickly move between Drive and Reverse, which makes those speedy three-point turns much more of a challenge. (Note: Maserati changed the shifter design for 2019; we've not yet tested it.)

Off-road

7.0
Our test vehicle's 21-inch wheels and summer tires aren't ideally suited for mud and snow, but the Levante's adjustable air suspension allows for 1.6 inches of extra ground clearance when in Off-Road mode, which could prove useful if you do need to venture beyond the pavement.

Comfort

7.0
The Levante's cabin masterfully manages to keep bad noise out while letting good noise in, but we weren't entirely impressed by its ride quality. The climate control system keeps air temps in check, but the leather seats can get a little swampy without the perforated/ventilation option.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seat cushions are firm yet comfortable, but they got a little warm without the optional perforated leather. Lateral support at the thighs and back is wide-set, so smaller to average-size folks won't find it very supportive. Rear seat comfort is similar, with sufficient rake in the seatback.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Levante's ride is busy even in the softest suspension setting, and it's bothered more by small, sharp bumps than it is big ones. The optional 21-inch wheels likely play a part. The suspension keeps body roll in check during cornering, but it results in more head toss when on uneven pavement.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The cabin is well-insulated against wind and decently insulated against road noise. Yet Sport mode still allows the exhaust sound in, and that's a good thing because it's lovely. Otherwise the cabin is pretty quiet while in Normal mode, with no squeaks or rattles observed.

Climate control

8.0
The dual climate controls can be accessed through the touchscreen or adjusted incrementally via buttons and switches just below it. You can also set the cabin temp through the voice command system, which is clever, and the climate system does well to maintain your chosen settings.

Interior

7.5
Getting in and out of the Levante is a breeze. Once inside, there's a comfortable amount of space in nearly every seat. The driver's seat can be positioned for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. The substantial paddle shifters almost make up for the chintzy steering wheel controls.

Ease of use

6.0
The large touchscreen infotainment layout is fairly easy to navigate, but it collects fingerprints that show up readily in the sun, and configuring the system isn't very intuitive. The steering-wheel rocker switch controls require unusually heavy pressure, which is uncomfortable and cumbersome.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Climbing in is easy, like getting into a slightly taller sedan. The adjustable air suspension can lower the body nearly 2 inches, so there's really no climbing required. The large doors open wide, and the generous entry helps avoid head contact with the door frames even in the rear.

Driving position

9.0
Its wide range of seat height adjustment means you can choose a commanding road view or tuck down below the window sills for more of a sport sedan feel. The steering wheel has a decent amount of rake and tilt adjustment, and it's always easy to find the huge column-mounted paddle shifters.

Roominess

8.0
Even with the cockpit-style cabin up front, there's a lot of space for both front seats. Head- and legroom are plentiful with ample width for hips and shoulders. In the rear there's decent headroom and enough width for three adults to squeeze. Anyone over 6 feet tall won't be thrilled in the middle seat.

Visibility

7.0
Visibility is decent overall. The front view is unobstructed, and the rear headrests are short so they don't really impede the view rearward. The rear window is smaller than those in most other SUVs. The rear pillars are pretty chunky, but the optional surround-view cameras alleviate this issue.

Quality

6.0
The Levante's interior appears nicely put-together, but the materials don't inspire feelings of luxury-level quality, especially in this class. Items such as the gear selector and steering wheel button controls fall below class standards and are somewhat of a disservice to the Maserati brand. (Note: The gear selector design has changed for 2019; we've not yet tested it.)

Utility

7.5
On a universal stage, the Levante has lots of merit for utility. But when compared to others in its class, it comes up a little short in cargo volume and doesn't make any special accommodations for car seats.

Small-item storage

9.0
There's a vast array of storage areas. A bin forward of the gearshift has USB and auxiliary inputs and is large enough for a couple of phones and a wallet. There are 12-volt outlets and a deep armrest bin that keeps drinks cool or warm via an air vent and can accommodate large water bottles.

Cargo space

6.5
With 19.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, the Levante's cargo area is smaller in volume than most of the competition. Still, the cargo area manages to be very usable. The rear seats fold flat and there's a ski pass-through if you don't want to fold the seats down.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The LATCH anchors have no easy-access ports and are squeezed between the seat bottom and back cushions. But loading a car seat in back won't be too hard thanks to the large door openings.

Technology

9.0
The Levante impressed us with its technology, from its useful onboard navigation to the depth of its voice recognition system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and they are the best solutions to smartphone integration. Active driver aids come in a package, and we'd recommend getting it.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which takes the guesswork out of device integration. And there's convenient phone storage that reduces the temptation to handle your phone while driving.

Driver aids

8.0
The Driver Assistance Plus package features forward collision and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a surround-view camera system. Active blind-spot and lane keeping assist systems selectively use the brakes to prevent unsafe maneuvers.

Voice control

10.0
The Levante has one of the better voice recognition systems we've used. You can search points of interest, tune into specific radio and satellite stations, and even set the climate control temperature. You also have access to smartphone functions through Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Maserati Levante.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • off-roading
  • comfort
  • technology
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Looks different than all the rest.
Newt Clark,
S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The interior is great. Hand stitched soft leather. The seats are very comfortable. The exhaust sound great like a Ferrari as the engines are built by them. Very agile and easy to handle. The technology is very good and easy to operate. It has off road capability with adjustable air suspension and hill decent control.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$75,980
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$91,980
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$81,980
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
GranSport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$81,980
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all 2019 Maserati Levante SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Levante safety features:

Active Blind Spot Assist
Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
Highway Assist
Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
Traffic Sign Recognition
Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.

Maserati Levante vs. the competition

Maserati Levante vs. BMW X6 M

The Levante is no slouch when it comes to performance, but the X6 M delivers truly astonishing SUV performance from its 567-horsepower turbo V8 and sport-tuned suspension. It may ride too firm for some drivers, and it suffers from some of the same cargo space limitations as the Levante, but the BMW's interior quality has the advantage on the Maserati.

Compare Maserati Levante & BMW X6 M features

Maserati Levante vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport drops even more power on the luxury SUV party, with an astounding 575 horsepower from its supercharged V8 engine. The Range Rover also sets a high bar for interior richness and quality that the Levante can't quite match. Increased cargo space and off-road ability also give the Rover an edge on the Maser, but the Range Rover's handling performance is a bit duller than the Maserati's.

Compare Maserati Levante & Land Rover Range Rover Sport features

Maserati Levante vs. Porsche Cayenne

With its expert blend of power, performance and comfort, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo sets the bar impossibly high for luxury SUVs. The Levante makes a good rival when it comes to on-road handling, and the engines in both cars are a good match. The Cayenne's interior is nicer and feels better put together than the Levante's, but the Maserati offers a bit more style and panache than the Cayenne's more anonymous look.

Compare Maserati Levante & Porsche Cayenne features

