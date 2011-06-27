Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

D. S , 08/31/2016 Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

10 of 10 people found this review helpful

They FLOAT over the road surface... not as floaty as the 90's Tow Cars, but yes, they still float. With air ride bumps are not even a consideration. Personally I don't want a sports car feel that corners like its on a rail. I like that floaty-boaty feel! When your spending big money for luxury car.. that's exactly what you want it to feel like, period! The engine is as storing is the day I bought it.. and the appearance is just as good. Every vehicle acts differently depending on who the owner/driver is, and mine has been somewhat pampered. With just over 191 THOUSAND "and not stopping anytime soon", its my daily driver. 117,000 miles out of the factory brakes before needing a change. Just bought the 3rd battery, and went the first 10 years without spending a cent. Finally at 150,000 miles the air ride shocks started to weaken, so I had them changed for another set. NO! I did not resort to coil & springs! No even an option. Other than that, I have adored this car since the day it was built. Only a very few complaints.. and not the car itself, but the design. Who's bright idea was it to make the headlights detachable (for bulb changing purposes I guess) lock in place with 3 tin clips? When hitting a hard bump, they wobble. And its noticeable to me and drivers in front of me. Secondly, the easy in/exit moving seat stopped working early on. Dealer said he's surprised I got that far. He told me.. don't last, never did, hasn't seen one work right since day one. I would have had it fixed, but it required full seat replacement.. and cost huge money. Thankfully it stopped in the exact position I use and like. Other than that, I am shooting for 250, thousand. These Town Cars last forever. Gas mileage is good. Rated at 17&25. 6 disc CD changer in the trunk. HUGE trunk. And eve after 15 years, its still unmistakably Lincoln. People ask.. when are you going to buy a new car. Answer: when they bring Town Car back! I'd rather drive a 15 year old Lincoln, htan something lesser that's brand new.