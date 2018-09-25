More about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator

Coming off a redesign last year, the 2019 Lincoln Navigator carries over its stylish looks, along with the turbocharged engine and all sorts of top-level tech equipment on the inside. The engine, an impressive turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. And the Navigator can be had in both two- and four-wheel drive. Like Navigators of the past, this 2019 model is available in two lengths — standard and extended wheelbase. The extended-wheelbase Navigator — the L — provides additional rear cargo space that will certainly help on long trips with lots of people and lots of luggage. Both sizes come standard with three rows of seating and capacity for seven passengers. (A bench seat in the second row that expands capacity to eight is optional.) And much like previous Navigators, there are multiple trim levels and options to satisfy your need for luxury and available technology. The base trim level has quite a bit of equipment including items such as a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front and second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The midlevel Select and Reserve trims add a few desirable creature comforts such as adaptive suspension dampers, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are sure to enhance the luxury experience. The Black Label Navigator is the topped-out trim level of sorts, with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active parking assistance and lane departure warning, as well as upgraded interior trim, full leather upholstery with 30-way power adjustable seats, and a 20-speaker stereo. Depending on the trim, there are a few stand-alone options such as bigger wheels and a rear entertainment system. When it comes to full-size luxury SUVs, the distinct capabilities of each one can make it hard to focus on a best choice. But the Navigator's impressive power and towing capability, premium cabin, and extensive number of features appear to justify the Navigator's price as well as its place alongside offerings from Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz. It belongs in this class that demands unique character as well as style, sophistication and presence. If the 2019 Lincoln Navigator is on your shopping list, let Edmunds help you find the right one for you.

2019 Lincoln Navigator SUV Overview

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator SUV is offered in the following styles: Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

