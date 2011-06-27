2020 Lincoln Nautilus Deals, Incentives & Rebates
ReserveReserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(9 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,500 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Select Inventory for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#11787). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Lincoln Retail Customer Cash (#11777). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash (#30351). Offer available to current owners or lessees of competitive (non-Ford/Lincoln/Mercury Motor Company) vehicles with valid proof of ownership. Trade-in not required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 08/18/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50221). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Select Inventory for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash (#11779). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 First Responder Bonus Cash Direct Offer EXCLUSIVELY for First Responders serving communities with the following jobs. ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS - 911 Dispatcher POLICE - - Police Officer - Sheriff/Sheriffx2019s Deputy - Correctional Officer - State Trooper - Federal Law Enforcement Officer (i.e. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration, etc.) FIRE DEPARTMENT - - Firefighter (Career) - Firefighter (Volunteer) EMT - - EMT - Paramedic - 911 Dispatcher
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
APR Financing (#20587). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS limited-term financing. Must Finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 07/07/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 07/07/2020 09/01/2020 0.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/01/2020 2.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
