2020 Lincoln Aviator Review

It's been a while since Lincoln's three-row SUV has gone by the name Aviator. For more than a decade it's been the MK … something. With the introduction of a fully redesigned Ford Explorer, however, Lincoln saw an opportunity to resurrect the catchier Aviator moniker. Thankfully, the new version has little in common with the short-lived Aviator of the early 2000s. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is once again based on the Explorer. But this time around, the Aviator sports a distinctive design both inside and out, impressive standard equipment and features unique to Lincoln. In fact, the new Aviator is more like a scaled-down Navigator than a rebadged Explorer, and that's a good thing.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

There's a lot to like about the all-new Lincoln Aviator. The top-notch interior, the modern tech and the excellent ride quality are all great. But the plug-in hybrid version is a bit of an odd duck. It has a useful electric range, impressive straight-line speed and increased fuel economy over the standard Aviator. But it's also only exclusively available as a top-level Touring trim and that will cost you quite a bit of extra money.

How does it drive? 7.5

Thanks to the powerful hybrid powertrain, the considerably hefty Aviator Hybrid accelerates faster than we'd expect. At our test track it scooted to 60 mph from a stop in 5.7 seconds, which is quite quick for a family hauler. Braking performance was impressive too. And while it isn't a sporty SUV, the Aviator does move around corners relatively well.



What's less impressive about the Aviator Hybrid are its low-speed driving dynamics. The switchover from electric power to gasoline is clunky. And while we enjoy the fast, smooth shifts from the 10-speed automatic under full acceleration, they're less transparent when you're out for a cruise around town.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Comfort is the Aviator Hybrid's strong suit. Our tester came with Lincoln's 30-way front seats with massage functions. They are incredibly luxurious. The Aviator also has comfortable second-row seating and very effective ventilated and heated first- and second-row seats. The third row isn't bad either — despite some relatively flat seat cushions, there's still a fair amount of comfort.



The ride on the highway is generally smooth thanks to an adaptive suspension. It softens large impacts well but can sometimes feel a bit jiggly over smaller broken pavement sections. But the cabin is ultra quiet whether you're at idle or cruising along at 70 mph.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The large cabin is roomy enough for adults of any size and the 30-way front seats' seemingly infinite number of adjustments — combined with a good range from the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel — means you can almost always find your preferred driving position. Adjusting those 30-way seats, however, is an overly complicated process.



The cabin controls are easy to reach and easy to read. Entering and exiting the cabin is a breeze too, thanks to large door openings and an adaptive suspension that lowers the vehicle as you approach with the key in your pocket.



Below-average visibility affects the overall score, with small rear windows and a big blind spot. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, however, and an excellent 360-degree parking camera is available.

How’s the tech? 8.0

A massive 10-inch touchscreen is center stage on the Aviator's dash with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bluetooth connections were error-free over our test of the vehicle. The 28-speaker Revel stereo provides audiophile-approved levels of sound quality even if the maxed-out volume didn't bump as loud as we expected it to.



The Aviator's crisp screen means easy-to-see navigation guidance and various infotainment controls. Adaptive cruise control works well, keeping a conservative but respectable distance on the closest settings. But the lane-keeping assist system tends to let this SUV wander in between the lane lines a bit more than we'd prefer. The parallel and perpendicular parking systems are effective and accurate, but this big vehicle requires a pretty large spot to engage those features.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Aviator has an edge over competitors in storage behind the third row. Space behind the second row is average, and many competitors offer more maximum cargo volume. Small-item storage is impressive, with lots of large cubbies, cupholders and various areas to store your devices. Most car seats will easily fit in the second row, and there's easy third-row access for seats that have the proper dimensions to fit.



An available Class IV trailer package means you can tow as much as 5,600 pounds with the Aviator Hybrid. It also adds trailer coverage for the blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert systems — unique features for the class.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Aviator plug-in hybrid is rated to return 23 mpg combined, which is 3 mpg better than the non-hybrid version with all-wheel drive and 2 mpg better than the rear-wheel-drive model. It puts up better numbers than some luxury plug-in SUVs such as the Range Rover but falls short of the Volvo XC90 T8.



What you're getting with the Aviator, though, is real plug-in power that you can use in city traffic (even if it's slow) and about 21 miles of usable electric range. Unfortunately, in our testing, we had a hard time even meeting the standard Aviator's EPA ratings with our hybrid test vehicle, so we aren't optimistic about the hybrid's score in this category.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Aviator Hybrid is only available in the highest of Aviator trim levels, the Grand Touring, and that means it's expensive. Our Grand Touring Black Label test vehicle had an MSRP of $90,645. Thankfully, you get a lot of equipment for the money. What's more, the cabin is built with top-notch materials all around.



Lincoln's warranty of four years/50,000 miles is average, while its drivetrain warranty and roadside assistance coverage of six years/70,000 miles are above average. The Black Label trims get some nice features such as vehicle pickup (in certain regions) for complimentary maintenance and free car washes.

Wildcard 7.5

The Aviator Hybrid is big on power thanks to the twin-turbocharged V6 combined with the electric motor. It's also a sleek-looking car from the outside, but it's not as shouty as some of its V8 luxury rivals from BMW and Mercedes. It's also relatively fun to drive. For the right buyer, this SUV could be a refreshing alternative to Europe's finest.

Which Aviator does Edmunds recommend?

The standard Grand Touring has a wealth of features and will be enough for most people. That said, we'd still put money down for the Grand Touring I package, which adds advanced driving aids that a modern luxury vehicle should have. We also like the 30-way adjustable seats (even though they're a pain to adjust) and the 28-speaker Revel audio system that come bundled in the Luxury package. If, however, you intend to opt for the Grand Touring II package, you might as well pay a little more for the full Black Label experience — a service only matched by exotic luxury brands.

2020 Lincoln Aviator models

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid is a three-row midsize SUV sold in two well-equipped trim levels: Grand Touring and Black Label Grand Touring. Both come standard with seating for six, though a second-row bench seat that expands capacity to seven is available for the Grand Touring.