2020 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid
What’s new
- All-new vehicle based on the Ford Explorer
- Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for the 2020 model year
Pros & Cons
- Upscale design inside and out
- Surprising acceleration
- Lots of advanced features
- Supremely quiet inside
- Doesn't have an abundance of headroom
- Overly soft handling saps driver confidence
- Subpar forward and rear visibility
- Clunky transition from electric to gas power
2020 Lincoln Aviator Review
It's been a while since Lincoln's three-row SUV has gone by the name Aviator. For more than a decade it's been the MK … something. With the introduction of a fully redesigned Ford Explorer, however, Lincoln saw an opportunity to resurrect the catchier Aviator moniker.
Thankfully, the new version has little in common with the short-lived Aviator of the early 2000s. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is once again based on the Explorer. But this time around, the Aviator sports a distinctive design both inside and out, impressive standard equipment and features unique to Lincoln. In fact, the new Aviator is more like a scaled-down Navigator than a rebadged Explorer, and that's a good thing.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
What's less impressive about the Aviator Hybrid are its low-speed driving dynamics. The switchover from electric power to gasoline is clunky. And while we enjoy the fast, smooth shifts from the 10-speed automatic under full acceleration, they're less transparent when you're out for a cruise around town.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The ride on the highway is generally smooth thanks to an adaptive suspension. It softens large impacts well but can sometimes feel a bit jiggly over smaller broken pavement sections. But the cabin is ultra quiet whether you're at idle or cruising along at 70 mph.
How’s the interior?7.5
The cabin controls are easy to reach and easy to read. Entering and exiting the cabin is a breeze too, thanks to large door openings and an adaptive suspension that lowers the vehicle as you approach with the key in your pocket.
Below-average visibility affects the overall score, with small rear windows and a big blind spot. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, however, and an excellent 360-degree parking camera is available.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Aviator's crisp screen means easy-to-see navigation guidance and various infotainment controls. Adaptive cruise control works well, keeping a conservative but respectable distance on the closest settings. But the lane-keeping assist system tends to let this SUV wander in between the lane lines a bit more than we'd prefer. The parallel and perpendicular parking systems are effective and accurate, but this big vehicle requires a pretty large spot to engage those features.
How’s the storage?8.0
An available Class IV trailer package means you can tow as much as 5,600 pounds with the Aviator Hybrid. It also adds trailer coverage for the blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert systems — unique features for the class.
How economical is it?7.0
What you're getting with the Aviator, though, is real plug-in power that you can use in city traffic (even if it's slow) and about 21 miles of usable electric range. Unfortunately, in our testing, we had a hard time even meeting the standard Aviator's EPA ratings with our hybrid test vehicle, so we aren't optimistic about the hybrid's score in this category.
Is it a good value?7.5
Lincoln's warranty of four years/50,000 miles is average, while its drivetrain warranty and roadside assistance coverage of six years/70,000 miles are above average. The Black Label trims get some nice features such as vehicle pickup (in certain regions) for complimentary maintenance and free car washes.
Wildcard7.5
Which Aviator does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Lincoln Aviator models
The 2020 Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid is a three-row midsize SUV sold in two well-equipped trim levels: Grand Touring and Black Label Grand Touring. Both come standard with seating for six, though a second-row bench seat that expands capacity to seven is available for the Grand Touring.
The Aviator hybrid is driven by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 bolstered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that uses a 75-kW electric motor. Total output is a staggering 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The system drives all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Charging the 13.6-kWh battery pack takes three to four hours using a Level 2 charging station. The EPA estimates you can drive up to 21 miles on EV power before the gas engine kicks on.
Grand Touring
The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring boasts an impressive list of standard features, including:
- 20-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free tailgate
- Auto-dimming rearview and driver's side mirrors
Inside, you'll find:
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Second-row captain's chairs
- Power-folding third-row seats
- Leather upholstery
Tech features include:
- Navigation system
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- 14-speaker Revel audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Four USB ports
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- 115-volt household-style power outlet
Standard driving aids include:
- 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
The Aviator Grand Touring comes with a significant number of optional extras, which are generally broken into two major packages — Grand Touring I and Grand Touring II. Here's the breakdown:
- Elements Package Plus
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated and ventilated second-row seats
- Heated wiper blades
- Grand Touring I package
- Elements Package Plus
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Illuminated grille
- Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
- Wireless charging pad
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Aviator and the car in front)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
- Luxury package (requires Grand Touring I package)
- 30-way front seats with massage
- Rear side sunshades
- 28-speaker Revel premium audio system
- Class IV Trailer Tow package
- Trailer hitch
- Four- and seven-pin connectors
- Blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert system extends to cover the trailer
- Grand Touring II package
- Grand Touring I package
- Luxury package
- Class IV Trailer Tow package
- 21-inch wheels
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Road-sensing feature for the adaptive suspension (uses a camera to scan the road ahead and prepare the adaptive dampers for upcoming ruts and bumps)
Other stand-alone features include:
- Second-row bench seat
- Second-row console controls
- Rear-seat entertainment system
Grand Touring Black Label
Lincoln's Black Label isn't just a top trim level — it also grants access to a variety of specialized services. These include elite status with Avis rental cars, a concierge service, a one-year membership to the Clear airport security service, and complimentary maintenance for four years/50,000 miles (whichever comes first). The Grand Touring Black Label comes in your choice of three environments — Destination, Chalet or Flight — which dress the interior in unique color combinations not available in the standard Grand Touring.
The Grand Touring Black Label includes almost every feature above, in addition to upgraded leather upholstery. Options include:
- Class IV Trailer Tow package
- Second-row console controls
- Rear-seat entertainment system
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Lincoln Aviator videos2020 Lincoln Aviator First Look | LA Auto Show
2020 Lincoln Aviator First Look | LA Auto Show
CAMERON ROGERS: The Lincoln MKT was kind of an odd duck. It wanted to be an SUV, a minivan, a wagon. It's kind of hard to tell. But the Aviator, the MKT successor, has its foot firmly planted in the midsize crossover category. Lincoln gave us a sneak peek a few days before its official unveil at this year's LA Auto Show. We first saw the Aviator at this year's New York Auto Show, but that was technically a concept. We walked away impressed by the expressive exterior styling and high quality interior. Thankfully, the final production model retains those same strengths. Next to me is the Grand Touring model, differentiated by its unique grill, blue Lincoln badge in the front, and blue aviator script on the side. The standard engine on this car is a twin turbo V6 with 400 horsepower. But the one next to me is a plug-in hybrid with 450 horsepower and a stunning 600 pound-feet of torque. Step to the side and you'll see the swoopy profile popularized by other luxury SUV coupes, but importantly, without a reduction in headroom. The first thing I noticed when stepping into the Aviator was how impressive this interior is. Without qualifications, this is a true luxury grade interior. And somebody coming from a Mercedes, or an Audi, or a Land Rover is not going to be let down. I mean, you have this really cool 3D texture sort of brushed aluminum look trim extending from a dash. And down here in the center console, you have leather coverings all the way up here. The seat leather seems to be really nice and supple. There's nothing in here that screams this is anything but a luxury car. There are, however, a few things that we hope get sorted out before the Aviator makes it to full production. The seat sits up pretty high. At 6' 4", I'm fairly tall. And this seat is in its lowest position. And my head seems very close to the headliner. The low roofline makes me feel a little claustrophobic when I look out the front. And while I have plenty of room up here on the front, the second and third row were a little tight. I can usually sit behind myself with little to no discomfort in most midsize crossovers. But sitting behind myself in the Aviator was a little tight in leg room. I also tried getting into the third row, and there's really no way to do that gracefully. But the Aviator doesn't just do the luxury stuff. It also has all of today's bells and whistles that you would expect of a car in this price range, from a 28 speaker premium sound system to an adaptive air suspension that can read the road ahead of you and firm up or soften the dampers to make the ride a little bit better. It also has what Lincoln says is the largest head up display in the industry. Has Lincoln finally produced a worthy rival to segment heavyweights like the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90? We'll have to wait until summer of 2019, when the Aviator hits dealership lots to find out. Be sure to check out the rest of Edmunds LA Auto Show coverage in addition to the latest car news and reviews at edmunds.com/roadnoise.
Edmunds Reviews Editor Cameron Rogers gets a sneak preview of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator ahead of its official debut at this year's LA Auto Show. The Aviator is a new three-row crossover that promises a supremely comfortable ride, upscale cabin materials and advanced technology features. It's a little too soon to tell if this Lincoln is a true rival to the best luxury SUVs on the market, but our first impressions are positive.
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A
|MSRP
|$68,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A
|MSRP
|$87,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Aviator safety features:
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Steers the vehicle out of harm's way if an impending collision is detected and you don't take sufficient action.
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Applies the brakes when the car is reversing if sensors indicate that the car is about to collide with an obstacle behind it.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns you of obstacles in the road ahead and applies the brakes automatically if you don't react quickly enough.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
Lincoln Aviator vs. the competition
Lincoln Aviator vs. Lincoln Navigator
The Navigator — a full-size, body-on-frame luxury behemoth with massive towing capacity — is the Aviator's big brother. It's also currently our top-ranked full-size luxury SUV for its upscale and eye-catching interior, compliant ride and powerful engines. The Aviator should be more refined on the road thanks to its unibody construction, and it'll be cheaper and easier to park. But it doesn't have the Navigator's capability or presence.
Lincoln Aviator vs. Lincoln Nautilus
The Nautilus may have just gotten a new name, but under the skin it's a refreshed MKX. This two-row midsize SUV is a bit of a mixed bag, offering lots of space but lacking the refinement and style of competitors. The Aviator just has more to offer all around, although it is a bit pricier.
Lincoln Aviator vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is, for the time being, our top-ranked three-row midsize luxury SUV. It scores high on performance and comfort, and it offers Audi's impressive technology features. But the Aviator comes with a more powerful standard engine and has a bit more space for passengers and cargo. We'll be interested to see how these two stack up once we can test them side by side.
