More about the 2019 Lexus RC F

It's an era in which many new models have been put on strict diets, often shedding hundreds of pounds in the process. But the 2019 Lexus RC F is not one of them. In fact, its extra weight, relative to that of other performance-oriented coupe competitors, is one of its major downsides. The good news is that for those who like the RC F's good looks and sporty demeanor, the extra poundage will largely be a nonissue. That's because the RC F still offers strong acceleration and sharp handling, even if both fall well short of class-leading. The 467-horsepower V8 engine provides plenty of thrust: 0-60 mph takes just 4.6 seconds, and it has a great exhaust note to go with it. The transmission's quick upshifts are admirable, though downshifts can be jerky at times. Quick steering is a plus, though its precision is a tad lacking, and the car's extra weight makes understeer a common problem, especially when you push hard. Strong, easily modulated brakes are a definite plus, though they tend to show some signs of fade under the most extreme use. In short, the RC F is exciting to look at and drive around town. It's less so if you're looking for the most finely tuned performance machine. Inside the RC F, you'll find outstanding materials and a handsome design. The front seats are extremely comfortable (if you fit in them) and make a fine place to enjoy the RC F's engaging driving dynamics. Add the available 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, and you have a good excuse for taking the long way home. Lexus offers the RC F in a single trim level. There are a handful of option packages, of course. We can recommend the Premium package, which is filled with LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated and ventilated seats, parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. The Performance package might sound appealing, but honestly it doesn't offer enough of what's advertised to warrant its extra cost. There are other quibbles as well. All that weight hampers the handling, and some buyers could find the lack of a manual transmission disappointing. The rear seats are seats in name only, offering so little room they should be considered more of a spacious package shelf for purses or gym bags. Finally, and perhaps most damningly, the Remote Touch tech interface you'll find on most RC Fs is distracting and downright infuriating to use. All things considered, however, the 2019 Lexus RC F makes a fine and handsome sport coupe, even if its extra pounds prevent it from being the driving machine you might expect. Let Edmunds help you find the one that's right for you.

