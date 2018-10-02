  1. Home
2019 Lexus LX 570 SUV

Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV Exterior
6.9/10 Expert Rating
Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV Exterior
Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV Exterior
Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV Exterior
Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV Exterior
+137
(2)

2019 Lexus LX 570 SUV
MSRP Range: $86,230 - $91,230

MSRP$86,230
Edmunds suggests you pay$73,168
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you

Which LX 570 does Edmunds recommend?

There aren't a lot of choices with the Lexus LX 570. If you don't need the third row of seats, get the two-row because you'll get a larger cargo space and save a bit of money in the process. For the three-row LX 570, we suggest skipping the rear-seat entertainment system because its screens prevent the second-row seats from sliding all the way forward for rear-seat access.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • High off-road capability for a luxury SUV
  • Beautifully crafted cabin
Cons
  • Second and third rows lack space and versatility
  • The tech interface is distracting to use
  • Poor fuel economy, even for a luxury SUV
What's new
  • The two-row LX 570 is eligible for additional options
  • Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

Although SUVs are often associated with outdoor recreation and going off-road, the reality is that only a few of them are truly capable of bouncing over rocks and gullies. And of those, there are even fewer that can be considered luxurious. As such, the 2019 Lexus LX 570 is quite the rare beast. The LX 570 can conquer punishing terrain while surrounding occupants in a comfortable cocoon of leather and rich wood trim.

But there are some trade-offs for the LX's all-terrain capabilities. It's not as confident-handling on pavement as some of its main rivals, and it's certainly not as pleasant as conventional SUVs that are intended for on-road use. Age is partially responsible for the LX 570's drawbacks. The LX was last redesigned in 2008, which is positively ancient for a vehicle. In the 11 years since, other automakers have reworked their SUVs and given them newer technology that improves comfort, convenience, capability and efficiency.

Good examples include Land Rover's Range Rover and Discovery. They deliver more of everything, save for Lexus' reputation for reliability. And if you don't need over-the-top off-road capability, the new Lincoln Navigator wins out with its fresher curbside appeal and lower price. The 2019 Lexus LX 570 is undoubtedly a capable and luxurious SUV, but we think it will be worth your time to shop around a little before making a decision.

Lexus LX 570 models

The 2019 Toyota LX 570 is a luxury SUV offered in two configurations: a standard three-row version that seats eight or a two-row LX 570 that seats five.

Both come with a 5.7-liter V8 (383 horsepower, 403 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. An adaptive suspension that is height-adjustable and automatic load leveling are also standard. Other standard mechanical components include 20-inch wheels, Crawl Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), Multi-Terrain Select (off-road vehicle settings) and hill start assist.

Standard exterior features include automatic LED exterior lighting, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, windshield wiper de-icers, running boards, a tow hitch and a power liftgate.

Electronic driver aids include standard forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, lane departure warning, full-speed adaptive cruise control, a drowsy driver warning system, an automatic parking system, multiview parking cameras, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency communications.

Interior comfort and convenience features include a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split second-row seat (folding, reclining, power-sliding and heated). The three-row LX 570 also has a power-operated  50/50-split third-row seat that folds up against the cargo area sides.

Infotainment features includes the Lexus Remote Touch interface (a 12.3-inch center display with center console mouselike controller), a navigation system, Bluetooth, a USB port, the Lexus Enform infotainment smartphone app suite, and a nine-speaker sound system.

The optional Luxury package adds heated and ventilated second-row seats and upgraded leather upholstery with contrasting stitching. You can also add 21-inch wheels and a heated steering wheel.

Some options are exclusive to the three-row LX 570 and include a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, a refrigerated coolbox under the front center armrest, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and Lexus Enform Remote with smart-device vehicle controls. There's also an optional rear-seat entertainment system that includes a pair of displays mounted to the front seatbacks.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus LX 570 (5.7L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

6.5
The LX 570 can be driven aggressively, but there's no avoiding its bulk. This SUV prefers sedate operation. Many luxury SUVs offer better on-road handling, but few are comparable off-road.

Acceleration

7.0
The engine is responsive, and power builds steadily. But 6,200 pounds of curb weight ultimately make it feel lazy. The LX 570 uses the same V8 as the Toyota Land Cruiser, but its 300 extra pounds raise its 0-60 mph time by 0.2 second to 7.6 seconds.

Braking

6.0
The brakes are sized appropriately for the big LX; it stopped in 122 feet and exhibited virtually no fade in repeated panic-stop tests. But the pedal feels simultaneously squishy, grabby and numb, and there's significant brake dive when you mash the pedal. The brakes may have power, but there's no finesse in everyday driving.

Steering

6.0
Driving straight roads is great, with good on-center feel and minimal effort required to keep it steady. But in corners, the steering's self-centering instinct is almost too energetic. You'd think this would translate into good feedback, but it's actually hard to tell just how hard the tires are working.

Handling

6.5
The LX can feel downright floppy when you set the adjustable suspension to its Comfort mode. It's unsteady when the suspension is doing two things at once, such as cornering over a bumpy surface. The Sport and Sport+ settings offset this somewhat, but then you've got an uncomfortable ride.

Drivability

7.0
For a luxury vehicle, the LX 570's drivetrain disappoints. It's punchy on flat terrain, but going up long grades or passing on two lanes can sometimes confuse the slow-reacting transmission.

Off-road

8.0
The LX 570 features an excellent traction management system and an adjustable suspension that offers extreme articulation and the ability to get extra ground clearance in a pinch. Mechanically, the LX is a satisfying off-road platform, but its low bodywork and huge wheels are obvious liabilities.

Comfort

8.0
The LX 570 is definitely comfortable. Exterior noise is nicely muted, and the seats are plush without being pillowy. It has a very effective climate control system despite lackluster front-seat ventilation. But the ride isn't as smooth and steady as it should be.

Seat comfort

9.0
Seat comfort is excellent. The driver's seat is supportive and highly adjustable. The passenger seats are nearly as accommodating. The outboard armrests are nicely padded, but the second-row middle armrest is far too low to be useful. The third row is too small for comfort.

Ride comfort

6.5
With its adjustable suspension, the LX 570 offers four driver-selectable settings, and the changes are noticeable. At the extremes, you get a wallowy ride in Comfort and frenetic head toss in Sport+. The two middle settings are better, but even these lack the composure we expect.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The separate body-on-frame construction limits the transfer of engine and road vibrations to the occupants. It's so quiet you can even hear the adaptive cruise control system subtly actuating the brakes and throttle.

Climate control

8.0
Standard four-zone auto climate control is powerful. The front row has heated and cooled seats, while the middle row has heat. Many upper level features — such as rear zone adjustments — can be done from the front seat, but enabling zones is finicky due to the Remote Touch interface.

Interior

7.0
The Remote Touch interface makes it hard to make certain audio, navigation and climate adjustments. But there's a ton of room, and the large door openings, handholds, and wide running boards help people climb in and out.

Ease of use

5.0
Lexus' Remote Touch system requires too much attention to use, and you have to use it all the time because some frequently used controls, such as certain audio and climate controls, are located deep in menus. Off-road functions are easily accessed, though, and most other switchgear feels great to operate.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The challenge of getting in your typical tall SUV apply to the LX 570. You have to reach and step up to get in. Grab handles assist with this, as do running boards. The doors open wide, with big openings.

Driving position

7.5
The comfortable leather driver's seat has a large range of adjustability, including a power thigh extender for the driver. Most will find it easy to settle behind the wheel, but taller drivers may want some more seat travel and wheel telescoping.

Roominess

8.0
There's plenty of headroom and elbow room. The sliding and reclining second-row seats mean passengers can really sprawl out, too. The third-row seats have decent headroom but iffy width and legroom. Kids should be fine back there.

Visibility

7.5
The large windshield and side windows give expansive outward views. That said, the LX 570's front corners can be difficult to judge. Thankfully, a surround-view camera is standard. The view to the rear is partially blocked when the third-row seat is in place.

Quality

9.0
Build quality is excellent. Inside, it's hard to hard to find fault with the interior material choices and assembly quality. The LX's interior is a clear upgrade over the Land Cruiser's.

Utility

7.0
The side-folding third row is a hindrance to capacity, but this is still a decent-size cargo area. It has good towing features even if ultimate capacity isn't tops in its class. The split liftgate-tailgate design is handy for tailgating and loading, but it can make accessing deep cargo difficult.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets are deep but narrow. The front cupholders are shallow; avoid top-heavy mugs. Our test car had the optional chill box under the center console armrest. Large-format phones won't fit in the built-in wireless charging pocket in front of the cupholders.

Cargo space

7.0
The third-row seat splits 50/50 and hugs the sides; the middle row splits 40/20/40 and tumbles forward. The resulting load floor is flat but narrow. It has a combo liftgate and drop-down tailgate. It's useful when you want to have fun with some tailgating, but its deployment makes for a longer reach inside.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH points are easy to find, but they are deep underneath leather flaps. Outboard seats have easily accessed top tethers, but the middle-seat tether point is way down at the bottom of the seatback. A seating position with an installed seat will disable tumble-forward access to the third row on that side.

Towing

7.5
The LX 570's 7,000-pound tow rating is sufficient, and its self-leveling suspension is a bonus when adding tongue weight. It has standard hitch and trailer wiring sockets, and it's prewired for an add-on trailer brake controller. The stability control system has trailer sway control.

Technology

7.0
The LX 570's tech score gets a lift from its standard active safety systems. The stereo system is straightforward and sounds outstanding. But other tech elements are compromised by the problematic Remote Touch interface.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The optional Mark Levinson system is strong, and the analog knobs make it easy to make selections. Remote Touch is satisfactory for audio use but frustrating for navigation tasks, and its screen real estate is inefficient in displaying info.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Phones connect via Bluetooth or USB, and that provides basic functionality. But you need two apps for full integration: NaviBridge sends addresses to the car; Enform handles entertainment and searches. A small phone cubby houses a Qi wireless charge pad, but large-format phones may not fit.

Driver aids

8.5
Standard gear includes all-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, blind-spot detection, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera system. Off-road gear includes four-wheel active traction control and crawl control. We like the optional head-up display, too.

Voice control

7.0
Lexus' standard voice recognition system is acceptable as long as you're using the right commands in the correct sequence. Taking time to use the setup wizard helps, too. iPhone users can access a feature called Siri Eyes Free.
Save as much as $16,282 with Edmunds

2019 Lexus LX 570 SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LX 570.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 50%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires
  • brakes
  • infotainment system
  • off-roading
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • doors
  • road noise
  • sound system
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Rig
Chris M,
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I own a 2019 LX 570 with all the options except the cooler and rear entertainment system. My previous vehicle was a 2017 Platinum Tundra with a leveling kit and custom wheels/tires and a bunch of ad on's. I'm use to driving larger vehicles. I could see the LX 570 being an intimidating vehicle if you are not accustomed to driving a truck or larger SUV. I don't have any serious complaints about the vehicle. However, I do have a few points of criticism. First, the infotainment system "mouse" is just down right stupid. We live a time where touch screen gesture rich interfaces are a maintstay. Lexus should take not of that fact and consider how to integrate that kind of a platform into the vehicles. Second, for me, the 21 inch wheels and 285/50/R21 wheels are just ridiculous. You can't get very many replacements wheels for the rims, and with all this offroad capability, you throw it out the window with this setup. I replaced the stock wheels with 275/55/R20's rims with offroad tires. This required removing the small front wheel well mudflaps and make a small adjustment to the wheel well plastic to avoid rubbing issues. The vehicle looks(to me) a lot better and has more utility for luxurious outdoor adventures(though the approach angle is still far inferior to the Land Cruiser). Lastly, braking is a bit touchy. There is a point at which the brakes appear to feel underengaging, then rapidly overengage with slightly more pressure. This took some getting use to to avoid stopping faster than I'd like. Maybe it's just related to how little wear the vehicle currently has on the brake pads, etc. All in all, I would highly recommend this, but would advise you to avoid going with the 21inch wheels stock. You have a lot more options with the 20 inch wheels if utility and use, vs around town driving will play an element in your ownership of this vehicle.

3 out of 5 stars, Solid but ancient.
Steve Bolen,
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

A luxury SUV with great looks both inside and out with a first class ultra comfortable interior. Built like a tank but ride can be very bouncy except at low speeds, brakes require significant effort, and, until the car gets up to speed the steering can be stiff and heavy with no way to adjust. Little difference between comfort and sport suspension options. Marc Levinson stereo is the best of any car. A remarkably quiet vehicle. Air conditioning, unlike in some cars, is totally automatic, quickly cools the car and is totally silent. Had a new Range Rover and 3 days after I took delivery it was in the shop for a week due to a transmission problem and the wait for parts to fix it, so no more Range Rovers. Range Rover interior is beautiful but it looks more like business class than first class like the Lexus. Range Rover resale was an issue at trade in.

Features & Specs

Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$91,230
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$86,230
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus LX 570 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite LX 570 safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
Lane Departure Alert
Warns when you've begun drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. "All-speed" indicates it works in stop-and-go traffic.

Lexus LX 570 vs. the competition

Lexus LX 570 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser

The Lexus LX 570 is really just a fancier Toyota Land Cruiser. They share almost all of their mechanical underpinnings and resulting capabilities or drawbacks. Base prices are in the same neighborhood. You get the third-row seats included with the Land Cruiser because there's no two-row version available. Sure, the Lexus has a nicer interior. But the Land Cruiser is still pretty nice. It's worth a look.

Compare Lexus LX 570 & Toyota Land Cruiser features

Lexus LX 570 vs. Land Rover Discovery

The Lexus LX 570 was last redesigned in 2008. The Land Rover Discovery has been in its current generation for only two years. The Discovery enjoys a rather obvious advantage in regard to mechanicals and technology, making it a stronger all-around performer. It's more comfortable, easier to operate and more capable. For the price of the base two-row LX, you can get a fully loaded Discovery.

Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Land Rover Discovery.

Compare Lexus LX 570 & Land Rover Discovery features

Lexus LX 570 vs. Land Rover Range Rover

Compared to the LX 570, the Range Rover is positively opulent, but it comes with an equally impressive price tag. As you likely expect, the Range Rover is quite talented when it comes to conquering terrain, too. It can go anywhere the Lexus can and, thanks to more advanced technology and drivetrain components, it's easier to navigate challenging terrain. The Range Rover also has far more trim levels and options to choose from.

Compare Lexus LX 570 & Land Rover Range Rover features
More about the 2019 Lexus LX 570

Appeal for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 runs deeper than the luxurious amenities associated with its pedigree. That is because underneath it has the off-road chops of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser on which it is based. It is the full-size SUV that established Toyota around the world as the builder of tough machines that could shrug off abuse and look dignified doing it. Consider the LX 570 as a Land Cruiser wearing evening clothes.

It seems natural to consider the LX 570 in the large luxury SUV conversation alongside the Cadillac Escalade or the Lincoln Navigator. But philosophically the LX 570 is closer to the Range Rover in that they are purebred SUVs unwilling to compromise on all-terrain functionality without losing focus on the finer things. Keeping with the spirit of its personality of extremes, the LX 570 is one of the brand's most expensive vehicles and certainly the heaviest.

Beyond its virtues of ruggedness and off-road capability, the LX 570 is astonishingly luxurious. It is lavish, with most everything standard. An available Luxury package (for the three-row version) includes top-grade leather and heated and ventilated seats for the front and the second row. Other options include a Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, a rear-seat entertainment system and 21-inch wheels.

Electronic technology is extensive in the LX 570. It includes hill descent and crawl control to overcome the muddiest, stickiest of situations. But at its mechanical core, it is a relatively simple beast. The engine is the same 5.7-liter V8 used by Toyota in other SUV and truck applications and is rated at 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Also standard is an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. All of that is shared with the Land Cruiser, but the LX 570 stands out with an adaptive suspension with height adjustment, load leveling and four driver-selected modes.

Fuel economy is expectedly low in the unrefined, old-school V8 of the LX 570. The EPA estimates 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's poor even among full-size SUVs.

Competition among full-size luxury SUVs is close. Some have larger third rows than the LX, and some ride more comfortably, but few can compete with its interior detail and off-road prowess. Whatever your reasons for choosing the LX 570, we are here to inform, educate, and get your car search headed in the right direction. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Lexus LX 570 for you.

