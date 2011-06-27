2019 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

can other rivals offer 300k miles before going to the shop with similar specs and performance?

Jasmine , 12/17/2019 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is super fun to drive and looks amazing inside and out. This care is truly one of a kind. App for navigation and Bluetooth for phone.