2019 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$42,180
reliability
kevin, 05/30/2020
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
can other rivals offer 300k miles before going to the shop with similar specs and performance?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my IS 350 Sport
Jasmine, 12/17/2019
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car is super fun to drive and looks amazing inside and out. This care is truly one of a kind. App for navigation and Bluetooth for phone.
