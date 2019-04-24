More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a high price tag, but it packs the luxury features, amenities, design and heritage that demand that price. Yes, you could spend less to get similar off-road capability, or get the luxury experience somewhere else, but you won't find both in one place. And Land Rover has consistently delivered on making a do-everything luxury product. You could even say it practically invented the genre. Though most buyers will purchase an available model off the sales floor, the true benefit of the Range Rover experience is being able to configure and option the car to your exacting specifications because the Range Rover offers tremendous opportunities for fine-tuning. Whether you're looking for the ultimate cruiser brimming with luxury features or a family shuttle with all the latest safety tech, there's a Range Rover for you. We expect a full range of gasoline and diesel engines will be available in the near future, but for now, the sole powertrain is a new-for-2019 plug-in hybrid. A turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor combine to send nearly 400 horsepower to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain gives the Range Rover an enviable mix of fuel efficiency and raw power. Range Rover says the plug-in can travel up to 31 miles on electricity alone, giving it one of the lengthiest all-electric range estimates we've seen in a plug-in SUV. The Range Rover comes with a wealth of standard features, including Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo touchscreen navigation and entertainment system with a Meridian stereo system. The Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system and adjustable suspension damping are also standard, and they are what allow Range Rovers to crawl over just about any terrain. Terrain Response ensures torque is applied to the wheel or wheels that have the most grip, and it works great on slick and rough terrain. Of course, these are just the basics. Going further, buyers have multiple wheel choices in various sizes, numerous exterior color options, and leather and wood trim packages. You can even add unusual luxuries, such as massaging front seats, customizable ambient lighting, and a refrigerator beneath the front console. If a do-it-all luxury off-roader such as the Range Rover is something you'd be interested in, let Edmunds help find or configure the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover for you.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel Overview

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel is offered in the following styles: HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Range Rover Diesel 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Range Rover Diesel.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Range Rover Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including HSE Td6, Td6, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesel ?

Which 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Diesels are available in my area?

