Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews

Ellie Higginbotto , 12/21/2015 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

Bought in 2012 with 94,000 miles. Currently at 120,000. The Good- This car is my personal listening room; the sound system is incredible, one of the best I've ever heard in a car. I have the cold weather package and the seats warm up so fast and the defroster a for the windshield and rear are quick as well. Off road, this car is a beast! Even without mudding tires I have never had a moments hesitation, from knee deep mud to deep snow to off roaring on the side of a mountain. It's so comfortable and the way it handles has me weary to ever let the car go. The double sun roofs bring tons of natural light into the car and the visibility is excellent. I turn heads when I drive around town. Tons of small perks as well. I really do love this car. Now, The Bad-EXPENSIVE to have worked on. Most mechanics will not work on them as the software required is incredibly expensive for them to purchase. Since I bought the car I have had to replace- Brakes, rotors ($800), new key fob ($425), gear shift spring broken ($800), fob insert detector ($600), rear ball joints ($1200). Also, the spring is broken in my front right; sheared right in half. I'm driving with it now and it's fine: no sounds or decreased performance, but I'm looking at $2200 plus to have it (and the other front) replaced. Yow. That's a lot in 30,000 miles in my experience. Resale is rough on them because of the cost to fix. I love how this car drives and I can haul kayaks, SUPs, my dog, etc.. Without problems. I want to keep fixing it forever, but I will eventually have to make a smart fiscal decision. Oh, and for the gas haters--I get about 17 city and 23-24 highway. Not bad, considering the car weighs 2 tons. You will win if you are in an accident. That alone makes me feel so safe, and if you've ever been in a bad car wreck you know how important it is to feel safe afterwards. Update-car is now at 126,000 miles and the rotors are toast. That's 30,000 miles on them. O2 sensor went out ($500) replacement and the exhaust is getting noisy. Someone also keyed my front right panel, but I'm not even going to try to figure out how much that will cost. Probably going to sell the car soon; cost of fixing everything will total the car out. It still drives nice and is so comfortable. I will miss this car, but not the expense.