Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews
Some good, some bad
Bought in 2012 with 94,000 miles. Currently at 120,000. The Good- This car is my personal listening room; the sound system is incredible, one of the best I've ever heard in a car. I have the cold weather package and the seats warm up so fast and the defroster a for the windshield and rear are quick as well. Off road, this car is a beast! Even without mudding tires I have never had a moments hesitation, from knee deep mud to deep snow to off roaring on the side of a mountain. It's so comfortable and the way it handles has me weary to ever let the car go. The double sun roofs bring tons of natural light into the car and the visibility is excellent. I turn heads when I drive around town. Tons of small perks as well. I really do love this car. Now, The Bad-EXPENSIVE to have worked on. Most mechanics will not work on them as the software required is incredibly expensive for them to purchase. Since I bought the car I have had to replace- Brakes, rotors ($800), new key fob ($425), gear shift spring broken ($800), fob insert detector ($600), rear ball joints ($1200). Also, the spring is broken in my front right; sheared right in half. I'm driving with it now and it's fine: no sounds or decreased performance, but I'm looking at $2200 plus to have it (and the other front) replaced. Yow. That's a lot in 30,000 miles in my experience. Resale is rough on them because of the cost to fix. I love how this car drives and I can haul kayaks, SUPs, my dog, etc.. Without problems. I want to keep fixing it forever, but I will eventually have to make a smart fiscal decision. Oh, and for the gas haters--I get about 17 city and 23-24 highway. Not bad, considering the car weighs 2 tons. You will win if you are in an accident. That alone makes me feel so safe, and if you've ever been in a bad car wreck you know how important it is to feel safe afterwards. Update-car is now at 126,000 miles and the rotors are toast. That's 30,000 miles on them. O2 sensor went out ($500) replacement and the exhaust is getting noisy. Someone also keyed my front right panel, but I'm not even going to try to figure out how much that will cost. Probably going to sell the car soon; cost of fixing everything will total the car out. It still drives nice and is so comfortable. I will miss this car, but not the expense.
205,000 and still a nice vehicle
205,000 miles. Been a great vehicle. Only thing that has gone wrong is AM radio, a broken spring on the shift lever and 1 wheel bearing. Have only done routine maintenance. On 4th set of tires, brakes replaced at about 75K & 185K and oil changes. Best vehicle I have owned and have been driving for about 40 years. Lots of nice little features, and well designed. Handles great and has been reliable. I tow a small boat, carry bikes, kayaks and stand up paddle boards during the summer. Average about 21 mpg, mostly highway. Interior & Exterior are still in great condition. Not even close to considering selling it.
94,000 mile review
Been very reliable. Only routine maintenance. Oil changes, brakes at 75,000 miles, tires about every 42,000 miles. Fun to drive, good gas mileage for it's size. Still don't like te key, but it seems to be the new trend. At the moment, it's the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. It's my 6th vehicle and I never get rid of them with under 150K miles on them.
Initial impressions
Just purchased an 08 SE model with 20k on it. Glad I didn't listen to the elitist, jaded reviews of car journalists (this site included) and decided on a test drive. The LR2 is a 4200 pound truck, it is not meant to take off like a rocket ship or handle like a Ferrari. That said, anyone not pretending to be Mario Andretti should be well satisfied by its power and cornering ability. The ride is very comfortable even on cratered NYC streets. Had a great time passing people who were out of control and stuck during a recent snow storm. Good fit and finish to the interior. The controls are a little busy and some are hard to use/find without looking. Will submit an update after a year.
worst car ever
I purchased the LR2 last year and it has spent more time getting repaired than a car should be. Factory tires were wore out at 16,000 miles. Constant software and electrical issues. There has been a code that trips the check engine light that is apparently cannot be fixed until new software is produced. So the engine light comes on and off. Now the latest which happened today. Went to start the vehicle and its like it shorted out everything. Will not start and would not eject the key fob. This car looks great from the outside but what a mistake I made trading in our STS for this thing. About to move cross country and now I cannot trust this car.
