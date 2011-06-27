2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid
What’s new
- All-new Defender model
- Two-door and four-door configurations available
- Available seven-passenger seating
- Kicks off the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Strong off-road capabilities
- Wealth of customization options
- High-tech safety and off-road features
- Options can get pricey
2020 Land Rover Defender Review
The Land Rover Defender has been cast as forbidden fruit for a lot of off-road enthusiasts. There was a brief moment in the 1990s when Land Rover officially sold them in the U.S., but crash test standards quickly put an end to importation. Either despite — or because of — its rarity, the Defender has enjoyed cult-like status here. Now it's been reborn with the arrival of the 2020 Defender. But will the faithful like this kindler, gentler Defender?
Underpinned by a new chassis, the 2020 Defender is meant to compete in the new world of rugged but luxurious SUVs. The styling is more rounded and smoothed over and is missing some of the brawny, no-nonsense utilitarian looks of its forebear. But short overhangs and an impressive maximum ground clearance of 11.5 inches hints at the Defender's off-road capability. The new Defender will be available in two and four-door configurations. The two-door (Defender 90) has more traditional SUV character, while the four-door (Defender 110) offers an available third-row seat for greater versatility.
The midsize luxury SUV class is full of strong offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Many of these models offer packages to enhance off-road capability, but the new Land Rover Defender looks to be unmatched in this regard. Its modern technology and ample luxury should also satisfy. We think this newest incarnation of an icon is worth a look.
Which Defender does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Land Rover Defender models
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is offered in six trim levels: base, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and X. Two body styles are offered: the two-door Defender 90 (available in the summer of 2020) and the four-door Defender 110. All Defenders come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed transfer case and all-wheel drive.
Five passenger seating is standard. An available jump seat that fits between the two front seats boosts capacity to six passengers. The Defender 110 can also be had with a two-person third-row seat.
Power comes from either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft) or a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (395 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque) with mild hybrid capability.
Standard feature highlights for the base trim include an adjustable air suspension, 18-inch steel wheels, cloth seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The S adds 19-inch wheels and leather upholstery, while the SE adds 20-inch wheels and a premium sound system, among a few other upgrades. The limited-production First Edition is equipped similar to the SE but has special paint and trim plus a few extra features to enhance off-road capability.
Compared to the SE, the HSE adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control. The top-of-the-line X offers special styling and paint details. It also comes with just about everything that's otherwise optional on the lower trim levels, including heated second-row seats, an upgraded 15-speaker sound system and a head-up display.
A variety of accessory packs are also available and include features such as wheel arch flares, a spare tire cover, a roof rack and even an integrated air compressor.
Sponsored cars related to the Defender
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Defender.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Land Rover Defender videosNew Ford Bronco Style Comparison
New Ford Bronco Style Comparison
SPEAKER 1: If you're into off-road vehicles, it's a great time to be alive. There are a lot of great choices out there, and it looks like the new Ford Bronco has the potential to be one of the best. There's no way to tell for sure until we get to drive it, so I thought I'd take the time to have a surface level chat about the Bronco's design, style, and how it stacks up against its two most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. As always, hit that subscribe button below, because we have a ton of great content coming your way. And head over to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. If you haven't seen our Ford Bronco preview video yet, you might want to go check that out right now. Go ahead, I'll wait. When it comes to style, people often reference the past. Is it nostalgia, or does it take time for timeless style to develop? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. With the revival of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler has its work cut out for it. All three are iconic off-roaders with impressive specs and modern engineering. But they also celebrate their heritage with motifs and design elements that date back several decades. The common thread? Well, they're all boxy with short overhangs for better off-road capabilities. Most of them are also a lot more primitive and utilitarian than the typical family crossover SUV. Let's start with the Jeep, since in a lot of ways it was the originator of this class, as one of the first mass-produced four wheel drive vehicles. The Jeep was instrumental in helping the Allies win World War II, and went on to become a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. It's easy to see its lineage, even with an eight decade difference. They're both purpose-built and fairly simple in design. After all, the fewer intricacies and complications means quicker production, and that was critical to the war effort. The Willys MA here shows the origins of the Wrangler's distinctive grill, with these upright metal slats. They're also the flat fenders and slab-sided body that are instantly recognizable. Other Jeep staples include the fold down windshield as well as the removable doors. The MB version is the one that we recognize as the traditional military Jeep. Note the grill is now stamped steel rather than those welded slats, because it speeds up production. After the war, Willys introduced the first civilian Jeep. That's where the CJ name comes from. Over the decades, it evolved, but remains easily recognizable. There have been some tweaks here and there, with maybe a little rounded-off corner here and rounded-off fenders there, and even, yeah, rectangular headlights. Ugh. The CJ title was dropped in favor of the Wrangler name in the late 1980s. The Jeep has the kind of brand equity that you simply can't buy. And the fan base is very dedicated, as evidenced by a handful of comments in that Bronco preview video. Then there's the Land Rover Defender. The Defender's heritage can be traced back to the original Land Rover Series I, II, III. Unlike the Jeep, these were developed for agricultural and light commercial duty in postwar England. They were similarly primitive, though. In the '80s, the Defender came on the scene with the squared-off style that so many of us come to love. The two main versions, Defender 90 and the longer Defender 110 were only sold in the US for a few years, which kind of made them forbidden fruit for a lot of people. Its rarity and price gained its own cult following, and that squared-off shaped and exposed rivets had a charm all its own. The Defender underwent its only true redesign last year. In the process, it lost some of that aforementioned charm. The new Defender is more of a modern reinterpretation rather than an evolution. It's softer in its style, which may be a disappointment to Defender loyalists. But it may also gain a wider audience as a result. To use a movie industry reference, it's great to have critical acclaim, but every now and then you need a blockbuster to keep the lights on. Now the problem is, this dumpster fire that is 2020 makes it really difficult to tell whether or not the Defender is a success or failure when it comes to sales. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see what the public's reaction is to it. There are hints of the original Defender here and there, but it's simply not as bad ass as the original. Sure, it has some mean-looking headlights, and that chopped-off rear tail section. But the rounding of the corners and the fenders almost remind me of a Honda Element from certain angles, and that's not exactly a compliment. I have no doubt that it's a very capable off-roader. And if current Land Rover vehicles are an indication, all that technical wizardry should make it a lot easier to navigate difficult terrain. Part of the allure of off-roading is actually in the struggle. It's that sensation that you're an integral part of reaching the destination. I have a feeling that the Defender might actually make things too easy, if that's even possible. The interior is a good example. It has echoes of the past, but it's overpowered by the modern and luxurious setting it's in. I'm sure it's a great glamper, and it's probably better to drive on the road. But in this instance, I'm falling on the side of edginess. I know, me, Mr. Luxury! Who knew? Plus I feel kind of bad mucking up that lovely cabin. And now, onto the new hotness of the moment, new Ford Bronco. Has the Bronco split the difference between the Jeep and the Defender? No. No, no, no. From my in-person experience, it's definitely a lot closer to the Jeep Wrangler than the Defender. In some ways, it's what I wish the Defender could have been, with its strong, retro identity, with all the tech and convenience features that we get from any modern car. I can see how some might feel that Ford was a little heavy-handed with the retro styling, because I sort of feel the same way. Or at least I used to. When you think of other retro revivals, like the PT Cruiser, Chevy HHR, or that monstrosity that was the last Thunderbird, yeah, I can see that. But man, it just seems to work for me with this Bronco. What really resonates with me is that they didn't put any retro features in there that didn't really serve a purpose. Like the peaked fenders that are a retro callback, but they allow the driver to get a better indication of where the corners are when they're off-roading. On the whole, it's the details that make the Bronco special. It's as if Ford let Jeep take over market research for two decades while they took a massive shortcut that isn't on any map, and ended up at the same destination at the same time. I suppose Chevy could have followed suit. But that new Blazer has abandoned all of its heritage in favor of mass-market appeal, as questionable as that may be. In the more affluent class, the Mercedes G Wagon, well that's more of a reboot than a sequel, because honestly, I still have a hard time telling the new one from the previous one. If successful, the Ford Bronco may usher in a new era of cool off-roaders. Or at least one can hope. I would love to see a revival of the Toyota FJ, and perhaps with a hail Mary pass in the automotive industry, maybe we could someday see an International Scout come back. Come on, Navistar. It's a license to print money. Anyway, those are my thoughts on the new Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Land Rover Defender. Let me know what you think in the comments below. And as always, head on to edmunds.com for more information on the Bronco and all of its competition. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco’s design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender.
Features & Specs
|P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$68,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$62,250
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$80,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$68,650
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Defender safety features:
- Surround-View Camera
- Provides a 360-degree view to aid in tight parking situations.
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if it senses an imminent front collision.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Gives a visible notification if it senses a vehicle in any of your blind spots.
Land Rover Defender vs. the competition
Land Rover Defender vs. Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is the undisputed off-road champion of SUVs, and the Defender will have to be immensely capable to keep up with the Jeep over a challenging trail. Yet the Defender has just as much heritage as the Jeep, but it offers luxury and comfort the Wrangler can't hope to match even in its most expensive trim level.
Land Rover Defender vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
In the realm of continent exploring SUVs, only the Land Cruiser has a similar iconic track record of capability and longevity. But Toyota has allowed the Land Cruiser to grow old, as well as expensive, and many younger buyers might not be attracted to the Toyota when it doesn't look, or feel, anywhere near as modern as the new Defender. The Defender's smaller footprint makes it more nimble in tighter off-road situations.
Land Rover Defender vs. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G-Class seems like an unlikely competitor to the Defender, but it's one of the only luxury SUVs with any degree of true off-road prowess. It also has enormous luxury cachet and an almost unmatched street presence. But for buyers who can't swing the G-Class' eye-watering price yet still want something stylish and rugged, the Defender looks to be an excellent option.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Defender a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Defender?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Defender:
- All-new Defender model
- Two-door and four-door configurations available
- Available seven-passenger seating
- Kicks off the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Is the Land Rover Defender reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Defender a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Defender?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Defender is the 2020 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,250.
Other versions include:
- P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,350
- P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,250
- P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $80,900
- P400 110 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,650
- P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,100
What are the different models of Land Rover Defender?
More about the 2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 110 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Defender Hybrid 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Defender Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Defender Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including P400 110 HSE, P400 110 SE, P400 110 X, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid?
2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,760. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending -$869 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of -$869 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,629.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is -1.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrids are available in my area?
2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid Listings and Inventory
There are currently 7 new 2020 [object Object] Defender Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $70,830 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Defender Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid Defender Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Defender for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,098.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,714.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid and all available trim types: P400 110 X, P400 110 HSE, P400 110 SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
Related 2020 Land Rover Defender Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 GLE-Class
- 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2019 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 MKZ