Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews

Greatest car of all. Raymond Van Praag , 10/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having had the top of the line porsches, ferraris (355 and 550), and a whole bunch of lesser sportscars, this Murcielago is the most fun car I've ever driven. It really has everything perfect. Want to drive it all the time. It only could be a trifle more raw, but I only feel that way sometimes. Usually, I feel it's perfectly balanced between insane and rational.

Lamborghini Murcialago Edmund Hillary , 10/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best car you can buy. I abslolutely reccomend it for performance, and it will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. It can beat any Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Dodge Viper, ect. If you seek the absolute highest performance, this is the car for you.

Sexy Babes Maximus Renneker , 11/01/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The F1 style of the Murcialago is as sexy as Pamala Anderson. It has all the styles of a sexy sports car with an affordable price.

Not the Diablo dstap , 12/01/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful When I first picked up the car from the dealership after waiting 8 months, I was probably overhyped about how fun it would be to drive. The first week I had it I was dissapointed to find out that my neighbors EVO Lancer could keep pace. The interior is beautiful, the extiorior is unique, but I could have saved a lot of money looking for performance alone. Two months after recieving the car I had already taken the car back twice for mechanical problems.