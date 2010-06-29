Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

I didn't really see our 2018 Kia Stinger in the office last month, so I just figured it was out gallivanting around. In reality, it seems to have been chained to a tree, having accumulated less than 500 miles for the month — still enough miles to make some observations, though.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Not only was our Kia chained to a tree, but apparently it was idling for most of that time, too. In September, average fuel consumption dropped to a big-block-esque 15.8 mpg. We'll really need to stretch the Stinger's legs in October.

Average lifetime mpg: 20.1

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 9,100 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I'll echo earlier comments in saying that the rear visibility on this thing is a big issue. The rear roof pillars are massive, not to mention the window is about the size of an envelope. It's a minor problem on such an otherwise great car, but it's a problem you'd have to deal with 100 percent of the time you drive it." — Travis Langness, reviews editor