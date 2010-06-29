Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for September 2018
by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor
Where Did We Drive It?
I didn't really see our 2018 Kia Stinger in the office last month, so I just figured it was out gallivanting around. In reality, it seems to have been chained to a tree, having accumulated less than 500 miles for the month — still enough miles to make some observations, though.
What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?
Not only was our Kia chained to a tree, but apparently it was idling for most of that time, too. In September, average fuel consumption dropped to a big-block-esque 15.8 mpg. We'll really need to stretch the Stinger's legs in October.
Average lifetime mpg: 20.1
EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)
Best fill mpg: 29.1
Best range: 395.8 miles
Current odometer: 9,100 miles
Maintenance and Upkeep
None.
Logbook Highlights
Interior
"I'll echo earlier comments in saying that the rear visibility on this thing is a big issue. The rear roof pillars are massive, not to mention the window is about the size of an envelope. It's a minor problem on such an otherwise great car, but it's a problem you'd have to deal with 100 percent of the time you drive it." — Travis Langness, reviews editor
Comfort
"I haven't really opened the taps on our long-term Stinger yet. Mostly I've just had the opportunity to drive it to and from work. That means it's had to behave itself, and it totally has. Basically, this is a perfectly serviceable and comfortable daily driver. Even over broken L.A. streets, I don't have any discomfort. I'm anxious to take it on a road trip, throw some curvy back roads in there, and really see what it can do." — Travis Langness